The Indian football team is up against Hong Kong, on Tuesday, June 14, in the Group D match of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The Sunil Chhetri-led Indian team picked up their second straight victory of the qualifying stage on Saturday by earning a 2-1 win against Afghanistan. Having started their campaign with a 2-0 win over Cambodia, Igor Stimac's men now eye a victory against Hong Kong in their third game of the Group D on June 14 and go one step ahead towards qualification.

India will qualify for the AFC Asian Cup if they defeat Hong Kong

The India vs Hong Kong match on Tuesday will determine who will advance to the Asian Cup finals as the group topper. Having said that, India are currently placed second in the table behind Hong Kong, with equal points to their credit, and separated by the margin of goal difference. However, the second-placed team in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers is also likely to qualify for the tournament.

Group D points table ahead of India vs Hong Kong

What happens if India and Hong Kong finish the qualifiers on equal points?

In order to qualify for the Asian Cup finals, India needs to win the final round against Hong Kong. However, if India draws the game, Hong Kong will finish the qualifying stage as the table toppers and qualify. Having said that, India’s chances of qualifying as the second-placed team is also high, as one of the five best second-placed teams will also qualify.

Criteria to determine the table topper if two teams are tied in points

As reported by Goal, if two teams are tied in points after three games, there are nine criteria that can be applied to choose the winner.

Points earned by tied teams in head-to-head matches

Goal difference of tied teams in head-to-head matches

Goals scored by tied teams in head-to-head matches

In case, more than two teams are tied, and the teams are tied even after applying criteria 1 to 3, criteria 1 to 3 are reapplied exclusively to this subset of teams

Goal difference in all group matches

Goals scored in all group matches

If only two teams are tied, a penalty shootout will determine the group winner if they met in the last group match

Disciplinary points (yellow card = 1 point, red card as a result of two yellow cards = 3 points, direct red card = 3 points, yellow card followed by direct red card = 4 points)

Drawing of lots

What happens if India loses match against Hong Kong?

If India loses the match to Hong Kong, they will finish the qualifiers with six points, but will still have the chance of qualifying among the five best second-placed teams.

Ranking of second-placed teams Teams Groups Matches Wins Draws Defeats GF GA GD Points Thailand C 2 2 0 0 5 0 +5 6 Kyrgyz Republic F 2 2 0 0 4 1 +3 6 India D 2 2 0 0 4 1 +3 6 Philippines B 2 1 1 0 1 0 +1 4 Malaysia E 2 1 0 1 4 3 +1 3 Indonesia A 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3

(Image: @IndianFootball/Twitter)