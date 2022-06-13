Quick links:
The Indian football team is up against Hong Kong, on Tuesday, June 14, in the Group D match of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The Sunil Chhetri-led Indian team picked up their second straight victory of the qualifying stage on Saturday by earning a 2-1 win against Afghanistan. Having started their campaign with a 2-0 win over Cambodia, Igor Stimac's men now eye a victory against Hong Kong in their third game of the Group D on June 14 and go one step ahead towards qualification.
The India vs Hong Kong match on Tuesday will determine who will advance to the Asian Cup finals as the group topper. Having said that, India are currently placed second in the table behind Hong Kong, with equal points to their credit, and separated by the margin of goal difference. However, the second-placed team in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers is also likely to qualify for the tournament.
In order to qualify for the Asian Cup finals, India needs to win the final round against Hong Kong. However, if India draws the game, Hong Kong will finish the qualifying stage as the table toppers and qualify. Having said that, India’s chances of qualifying as the second-placed team is also high, as one of the five best second-placed teams will also qualify.
As reported by Goal, if two teams are tied in points after three games, there are nine criteria that can be applied to choose the winner.
If India loses the match to Hong Kong, they will finish the qualifiers with six points, but will still have the chance of qualifying among the five best second-placed teams.
|Teams
|Groups
|Matches
|Wins
|Draws
|Defeats
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|Thailand
|C
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|+5
|6
|Kyrgyz Republic
|F
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|6
|India
|D
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|6
|Philippines
|B
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|4
|Malaysia
|E
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|+1
|3
|Indonesia
|A
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3