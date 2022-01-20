India Vs Iran Live Streaming: Here's How To Watch AFC Women's Asian Cup In India And UAE

The continent's most prominent football tournament for women, the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup is set to kick off on Thursday. In a blockbuster match, the Indian women's football team will take on the Iranian women's football team in the first match of the tournament.

This is the first time that the Iranian team will compete in this tournament. India on the other hand has had a personal best finish of third in this tournament on three occasions. They will be hoping to make it out of the group stage this time around but they have a tough group ahead of them. Ahead of the much-awaited match, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the India Women vs Iran Women live on TV and all other live streaming information.

How to watch India Women vs Iran Women live on TV in India

Football fans that want to catch the India Women vs Iran Women live on television in India, can head to the Eurosport channel on their TVs to catch all the action of this blockbuster match. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST on January 20, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

India vs Iran Live Streaming in India

Football fans looking for the India vs Iran live streaming details, can head to the JIO TV app on their phones or tablets. There is no other way of streaming. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST on January 20, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

India vs Iran Live Streaming in the UAE

For football fans that want the India vs Iran live streaming details for the UAE, there is some bad news as currently there is no official source to live stream the match. However, they can find regular updates of the match on the AFC Women's Asian Cup's social media as well as the Indian team's social media handle. The match is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 PM local time (Dubai) on January 20, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

India Football Squad for the AFC Women's Asian Cup

Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan. Sowmiya Narayansamy. Maibam Linthoingambi Devi,

Defenders: Nganbam Sweety Devi. Manisha Panna, Loitongbam Ashalata Devi. Hemam Shilky Devi, Dalima Chhibber. Ritu Rani,

Midfielders: Yumnam Kamala Devi, Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi. Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan. Naorem Priyangka Devi. Karthika Angamuthu,

Forwards: Pyari Xaxa. Grace Dangmei, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Renu, Manisha Kalya. Mariyammal Balamurugan, Sumati Kumari.

Iran Football Squad for the AFC Women's Asian Cup

Goalkeepers: Zohreh Koudaei. Maryam Yektaei. Arefeh Seyedkazemi.

Defenders: Fatemeh Amineh. Hadieh Kor, Melika Motevalli, Ghazaleh Banitalebi. Behnaz Taherkhani, Zohreh Jalali, Fatemeh Adeli.

Midfielders: Zahra Sarbali, Sara Zohrabi. Samaneh Chahkandi, Yasaman Farmani, Elham Farahmand. Zahra Masoumi, Melika Mohammadi, Marzieh Nikkhah, Sana Sadeghi.

Forwards: Afsaneh Chatrenoor. Sara Ghomi. Negin Zandi. Hajar Dabbaghi.

(Image: @IndianFootball/@afcasiancup/Twitter)