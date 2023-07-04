Last Updated:

India Vs Kuwait Live Score, SAFF Championship Final Updates: India Win Their 9th Title

India vs Kuwait live score and updates: Sunil Chhetri and Co. will take on Kuwait in a much anticipated SAFF Championship final at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday. This tournament could serve as a preparatory event for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup next year. Catch all IND vs KUW live updates from the SAFF Championship final on republicworld.com

India vs Kuwait live updates

India vs Kuwait live score, SAFF Championship final updates (Image: IndianFootball/Twitter)

22:23 IST, July 4th 2023
India vs Kuwait live updates: India win the final on penalties

India beat Kuwait on penalties by a score of 5-4.

22:08 IST, July 4th 2023
India vs Kuwait live updates: Game heads into penalties

Game heads into penalties.

21:59 IST, July 4th 2023
India vs Kuwait live updates: First half of extra time goes goalless

Both teams failed to score in the extra time's first half.

21:27 IST, July 4th 2023
India vs Kuwait live updates: Game heads into extra-time

End of 90 mins as game enters extra-time.

21:09 IST, July 4th 2023
India vs Kuwait live updates: Score 1-1 after 30 minutes

 Both teams are trying hard to score goals however are failing so far till the 80th minute.

20:47 IST, July 4th 2023
India vs Kuwait live updates: Both teams eye for the goal

Both teams have been pressing hardly and want to take the lead but score still stands 1-1.

20:36 IST, July 4th 2023
India vs Kuwait live updates: Game begins

The second-half starts.

20:23 IST, July 4th 2023
India vs Kuwait live updates: It's 1-1 at the break

India go into the break with a crucial goal as the scoreline shows 1-1

20:18 IST, July 4th 2023
India vs Kuwait live updates: tempers flared on the pitch

tackles are flying in as both set of players looked to be completely dissolved in the game

20:11 IST, July 4th 2023
India vs Kuwait live updates: India make it 1-1

Sahal Abdul Samad squares it to Lallianzuala Chhangte who taps in to make 1-1. The stadium erupts in cheer.

20:00 IST, July 4th 2023
India vs Kuwait live updates: Sandesh Jhingan booked for an offence

Sandesh Jhingan gets the first yellow card of the match for a rash foul

19:52 IST, July 4th 2023
India vs Kuwait live updates: Kuwait threatening the Indian defence

Kuwait are looking more organised as they have been more dangerous than the home side.

19:43 IST, July 4th 2023
India vs Kuwait live updates: Kuwait take the lead

Kuwait punch a severe blow as the visitors take the lead through Al Khaldi who has a easy tap in.

19:39 IST, July 4th 2023
India vs Kuwait live updates: India will aim to take up the advantage

The crowd in Bengaluru has been very loud from the beginning of the game and the home team will try to gain to some strong foothold.

19:31 IST, July 4th 2023
India vs Kuwait live updates: Match kicks off

India vs Kuwait kicks off

19:19 IST, July 4th 2023
India vs Kuwait live updates: Kuwait will seek a victory

Kuwait starting XI: Marzouq, Albloushi, Hajiah, Al Anezi, Al Qallaf, Al Enezi, Al Dhefeery, Abujabarah, Abdullah, Al Khaldi, Al Faneeni

19:19 IST, July 4th 2023
India vs Kuwait live updates: India name a strong XI

India starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Nikhil Poojary, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan.

18:22 IST, July 4th 2023
India vs Kuwait live updates: All eyes will be on Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri has been an inspirational figure for the Indian team and he will want to make his presence felt.

18:22 IST, July 4th 2023
India vs Kuwait live updates: Sandesh Jhingan's return will boost the side

Sandesh Jhingan will return to the fold after serving his one-match suspension and forward Rahim Ali will also be available in this crucial clash.

18:22 IST, July 4th 2023
India vs Kuwait live updates: A tough test is awaiting for the men in Blue

The Indian football team played a 1-1 draw with Kuwait in the tournament earlier and the onus will be on the home side.

