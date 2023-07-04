India Vs Kuwait Live Score, SAFF Championship Final Updates: India Win Their 9th Title

Quick links:
India vs Kuwait live score, SAFF Championship final updates (Image: IndianFootball/Twitter)
India beat Kuwait on penalties by a score of 5-4.
Game heads into penalties.
Both teams failed to score in the extra time's first half.
End of 90 mins as game enters extra-time.
Both teams are trying hard to score goals however are failing so far till the 80th minute.
Both teams have been pressing hardly and want to take the lead but score still stands 1-1.
The second-half starts.
India go into the break with a crucial goal as the scoreline shows 1-1
tackles are flying in as both set of players looked to be completely dissolved in the game
Sahal Abdul Samad squares it to Lallianzuala Chhangte who taps in to make 1-1. The stadium erupts in cheer.
Sandesh Jhingan gets the first yellow card of the match for a rash foul
Kuwait are looking more organised as they have been more dangerous than the home side.
Kuwait punch a severe blow as the visitors take the lead through Al Khaldi who has a easy tap in.
The crowd in Bengaluru has been very loud from the beginning of the game and the home team will try to gain to some strong foothold.
India vs Kuwait kicks off
Kuwait starting XI: Marzouq, Albloushi, Hajiah, Al Anezi, Al Qallaf, Al Enezi, Al Dhefeery, Abujabarah, Abdullah, Al Khaldi, Al Faneeni
India starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Nikhil Poojary, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan.
Our lineup for the #SAFFChampionship2023 FINAL 🏆🔥#KUWIND ⚔️ #BlueTigers 🐯 #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/avEPeEuRZ5— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 4, 2023
Sunil Chhetri has been an inspirational figure for the Indian team and he will want to make his presence felt.
Sandesh Jhingan will return to the fold after serving his one-match suspension and forward Rahim Ali will also be available in this crucial clash.
The Indian football team played a 1-1 draw with Kuwait in the tournament earlier and the onus will be on the home side.