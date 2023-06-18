Last Updated:

India Vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup Final Highlights: India Are The Champions

India will face Lebanon in the Hero Intercontinental Cup final 2023 on Sunday, Sunil Chhetri's squad will play the team with the greatest statistics, and they will be vying for the prize. India has to win the championship match in order to keep or raise their current FIFA ranking and secure a spot in Pot 2 for the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Football News
 
| Written By
Aryan Suraj
Intercontinental Cup

Image-Indian Football

pointer
21:32 IST, June 18th 2023
India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup Final Live Update: The Blue Tigers Create History!
pointer
21:29 IST, June 18th 2023
India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup Final Live Update: India are the champions of the HIC 2023

India beat Leabanon by 2 goals to become the champions of the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023 

pointer
21:24 IST, June 18th 2023
India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup Final Live Update: Chhangte is the Man of the match!
  •  IN- Subhasish, Nandhakumar OUT- Chhangte, Chhetri
  • Four minutes added at the end of the second-half!
  • Lallianzuala Chhangte has been named as the ‘Man of the Match.’ He has bagged a goal and an assist in the final.
pointer
21:18 IST, June 18th 2023
India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup Final Live Update: India just 10 minutes away from the victory
pointer
20:59 IST, June 18th 2023
India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup Final Live Update: India scores their second goal

 IND 2-0 LBN!
INDIA DOUBLES ITS LEAD!! CHHANGTE FINDS THE NET!!

pointer
20:52 IST, June 18th 2023
India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup Final Live Update: Substitution for India

India subs: IN- Rohit, Mahesh OUT- Jeakson, Ashique

pointer
20:41 IST, June 18th 2023
India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup Final Live Update: Second Half begins

Just one minute after the second half's opening kickoff, Sunil Chhetri scores for team India.

pointer
20:33 IST, June 18th 2023
India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup Final Live Update: The Kerala kid breaks ankles in the final
pointer
20:24 IST, June 18th 2023
India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup Final Live Update: Game enters half-time

After having several excellent chances to score in the first 45 minutes, both sides were unable to do so. The defenders for both teams have thus far contributed significantly to the game, and the attackers are eager for the remaining 45 minutes.

pointer
20:12 IST, June 18th 2023
India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup Final Live Update: First yellow for India

Farran is brought down by Ashique, resulting in a yellow card.

pointer
20:09 IST, June 18th 2023
India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup Final Live Update: 10 minutes before half-time

India made a really spirited start to the game, but after 15 minutes, Lebanon rediscovered their momentum, and the score is still 0-0. Both teams have thus far been unable to capitalise on their numerous opportunities.

pointer
19:57 IST, June 18th 2023
India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup Final Live Update: Yellow for the guests

 Matar sees a yellow card for a crazy challenge on Ashique.

pointer
19:51 IST, June 18th 2023
India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup Final Live Update: India giving their everything on the field

India has had a few close chances in the game but failed to convert.

pointer
19:33 IST, June 18th 2023
India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup Final Live Update: Kick-off!

The Intercontinental Cup final kicks-off between India and Lebanon at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

pointer
19:13 IST, June 18th 2023
India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup Final Live Update: Starting 11 of both teams

 

 

pointer
18:06 IST, June 18th 2023
India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup Final Live Update: The venue!

 

pointer
16:34 IST, June 18th 2023
India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup Final Live Update: The Final

 

COMMENT