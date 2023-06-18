India Vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup Final Highlights: India Are The Champions

Quick links:
India beat Lebanon in the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023
India beat Leabanon by 2 goals to become the champions of the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023
Incredible assist for the first goal
Attentive in the box and a calm finish for the second goal ☑️
What a second half @lzchhangte7 is having 😍🔥💙
IND 2-0 LBN!
IND 2-0 LBN!
INDIA DOUBLES ITS LEAD!! CHHANGTE FINDS THE NET!!
India subs: IN- Rohit, Mahesh OUT- Jeakson, Ashique
Just one minute after the second half's opening kickoff, Sunil Chhetri scores for team India.
Smooth footwork by Sahal Samad as India create waves of dangerous attacks early in the game
Watch Live
After having several excellent chances to score in the first 45 minutes, both sides were unable to do so. The defenders for both teams have thus far contributed significantly to the game, and the attackers are eager for the remaining 45 minutes.
Farran is brought down by Ashique, resulting in a yellow card.
India made a really spirited start to the game, but after 15 minutes, Lebanon rediscovered their momentum, and the score is still 0-0. Both teams have thus far been unable to capitalise on their numerous opportunities.
Matar sees a yellow card for a crazy challenge on Ashique.
India has had a few close chances in the game but failed to convert.
The Intercontinental Cup final kicks-off between India and Lebanon at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.
Here's how Lebanon will look tonight.
Kalinga Stadium is ready for the Hero Intercontinental Cup Final
9️⃣ Days
6️⃣ Matches
4️⃣ Teams
1️⃣ 🏆
IT'S TIME TO ROAR LOUD AND PAINT BHUBANESWAR BLUE FOR THE HERO INTERCONTINENTAL CUP FINAL