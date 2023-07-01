Last Updated:

India Vs Lebanon, SAFF Championship 2023 Highlights: India Head Into The Finals

India will face Lebanon yet again, this time in the SAFF Championship. But the stakes will be higher in today's semi-final game at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. India has remained undefeated and is positioned second in Group A after defeating Pakistan by 4-0, and Nepal by 2-0. The game against Kuwait ended in a 1-1 draw. The Blue Tigers would seek to secure their 9th title.

India vs Lebanon, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates

India in the SAFF Cup 2023, Image-Twitter(@IndianFootball)

22:25 IST, July 1st 2023
India vs Lebanon, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Score: India heads into the final

India won the penalties by 4-2 and will be facing Kuwait in the SAFF Championship 2023 final. 

22:25 IST, July 1st 2023
India vs Lebanon, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Score: Penalty 4

Udanta scores for India
Lebanon no. 17 misses 

22:25 IST, July 1st 2023
India vs Lebanon, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Score: Penalty 3

Mahesh Singh scores for India
Lebanon no. 8 also scores
Score India-3
Lebanon-2

22:25 IST, July 1st 2023
India vs Lebanon, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Score: Penalty two

Anwar Ali scores India's second penalty
Lebanon no. 16 also scores
 

22:25 IST, July 1st 2023
India vs Lebanon, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Score: Penalty one

Chhetri scores
Lebanon captain missed

22:13 IST, July 1st 2023
India vs Lebanon, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Score: Game heads into penalties

The match will be decided through penalties.

22:09 IST, July 1st 2023
India vs Lebanon, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Score: 3 minutes added into the second half of extra time

With neither team scoring a goal in the semifinal match, the game appears to be heading to penalties, as the referee added 3 minutes into the second half of extra time.

21:39 IST, July 1st 2023
India vs Lebanon, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Score: Red card

The Lebanon Assistant coach gets a red card. 

21:28 IST, July 1st 2023
India vs Lebanon, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Score: Game heads into the extra time

Both teams failed to score goals in the first 90 minutes as now the game heads into the extra-time.

21:24 IST, July 1st 2023
India vs Lebanon, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Score: 5 minutes of added time

Both teams without scoring goals in the second half. 5 minutes added by the referee.

21:09 IST, July 1st 2023
India vs Lebanon, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Score: India fails to score

Both sides have given their everything on the pitch in the second half, but both have failed to find the back of the net.

20:50 IST, July 1st 2023
India vs Lebanon, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Score: Second half so far
  • In the 54th minute, Lebanon makes a substitution: Karim Darwich comes in for Ali Markabawi.
  • Markabawi, who was already on a yellow card, was replaced as a precaution due to his lack of discipline after challenges against Bose.
  • In the 53rd minute, Lebanon's Shour receives a yellow card for a foul in their own box, the first booking of the half.
  • Markabawi and Bose are involved in a play along the right flank in the 52nd minute. The referee awards a foul but does not show any cards, despite Sunil Chhetri's argument for further punishment.
  • In the 50th minute, Lebanon focuses on quick attacks using single touches and fast throw-ins, following instructions from coach Aleksandar Illic. The coach received a verbal warning from the referee for protests in the first half.
  • In the 49th minute, Mehtab receives a lobbed ball with the intention to find Chhangte, but it comfortably reaches Khalil instead. Mehtab replaced Jhingan, who is serving a one-game suspension.
20:40 IST, July 1st 2023
India vs Lebanon, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Score: Second-half begins

Last 45 minutes are underway.

20:27 IST, July 1st 2023
India vs Lebanon, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Score: Half -time

Both teams are 0-0 and will be eyeing to score in the second half.

20:20 IST, July 1st 2023
India vs Lebanon, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Score: Injury concern for India

Anirudh Thapa gets fouled by Markabawi in the middle of the pitch, and the Indian is writhing in agony as the lads in blue scream for the referee to intervene. There are no cards involved in this situation as the medical staff helps him get up again.

20:12 IST, July 1st 2023
India vs Lebanon, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Score: Lebanon defending well

India has been struggling to hit the back of the net after a great defending display from Lebanon. 

20:10 IST, July 1st 2023
India vs Lebanon, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Score: Foul for India

Subhasish Bose gets fouled by Zein Farran at the edge of the box. 

Farran yells in Bose's face, and the two begin to fight before the referee steps in to mediate a resolution. 

Ashique storms in, but the squad as a whole calms him down.

20:01 IST, July 1st 2023
India vs Lebanon, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Score: Both teams failed to hit the back of the net

India has been attempting to score a goal with great effort, but the Lebanon defence has stopped them thus far in the first 30 minutes.

19:48 IST, July 1st 2023
India vs Lebanon, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Score: India missed a major chance

After a beautiful run from the team, Sahal misses an empty net on the 16th minute.

19:41 IST, July 1st 2023
India vs Lebanon, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Score: Yellow for India

9’ First booking of the match: Mehtab Singh!

19:33 IST, July 1st 2023
India vs Lebanon, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Score: Game begins

The semi-final is underway.

19:08 IST, July 1st 2023
India vs. Lebanon, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: Starting 11 announced
18:18 IST, July 1st 2023
India vs. Lebanon, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates:Why won't the Indian coach join his squad on the sidelines?

Igor Stimac, coach of the Indian football team, won't be on the sidelines after receiving a red card against Kuwait. It was Stimac second red card in the SAFF Cup 2023.

18:04 IST, July 1st 2023
India vs Lebanon, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: India eye their way to the 9th SAFF Cup
