India Vs Lebanon, SAFF Championship 2023 Highlights: India Head Into The Finals

India in the SAFF Cup 2023, Image-Twitter(@IndianFootball)
India won the penalties by 4-2 and will be facing Kuwait in the SAFF Championship 2023 final.
Udanta scores for India
Lebanon no. 17 misses
Mahesh Singh scores for India
Lebanon no. 8 also scores
Score India-3
Lebanon-2
Anwar Ali scores India's second penalty
Lebanon no. 16 also scores
Chhetri scores
Lebanon captain missed
The match will be decided through penalties.
With neither team scoring a goal in the semifinal match, the game appears to be heading to penalties, as the referee added 3 minutes into the second half of extra time.
The Lebanon Assistant coach gets a red card.
Both teams failed to score goals in the first 90 minutes as now the game heads into the extra-time.
Both teams without scoring goals in the second half. 5 minutes added by the referee.
Both sides have given their everything on the pitch in the second half, but both have failed to find the back of the net.
Last 45 minutes are underway.
Both teams are 0-0 and will be eyeing to score in the second half.
Anirudh Thapa gets fouled by Markabawi in the middle of the pitch, and the Indian is writhing in agony as the lads in blue scream for the referee to intervene. There are no cards involved in this situation as the medical staff helps him get up again.
India has been struggling to hit the back of the net after a great defending display from Lebanon.
Subhasish Bose gets fouled by Zein Farran at the edge of the box.
Farran yells in Bose's face, and the two begin to fight before the referee steps in to mediate a resolution.
Ashique storms in, but the squad as a whole calms him down.
India has been attempting to score a goal with great effort, but the Lebanon defence has stopped them thus far in the first 30 minutes.
After a beautiful run from the team, Sahal misses an empty net on the 16th minute.
9’ First booking of the match: Mehtab Singh!
The semi-final is underway.
The #BlueTigers playing XI for tonight's semifinal
Igor Stimac, coach of the Indian football team, won't be on the sidelines after receiving a red card against Kuwait. It was Stimac second red card in the SAFF Cup 2023.
Left no stone unturned
The #BlueTigers are ready for the #SAFFChampionship2023 SEMIFINAL