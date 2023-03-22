India to face Myanmar in their first international match of 2023

The Indian team will not take their opponent for granted as they take on Myanmar at the Khuman Lampak Stadium.

Indian squad for the Tri-Nation Friendly Tournament

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Konsham, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Pritam Kotal

Midfielders: Suresh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Yasir Mohammad, Ritwik Das, Jeakson Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Naorem Mahesh Singh