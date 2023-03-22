Last Updated:

India Vs Myanmar Live Score: India To Take On Myanmar At The Khuman Lampak Stadium,Manipur

Indian Football team will take on Myanmar in their first international match of 2023 at the Khuman Lampak Stadium on Wednesday. This will be the first match of the Blue Tigers at this venue and Igor Stimac's side will be gunning up for a victory in the Tri-Nation Friendly Tournament.

India vs Myanmar

Image: Indian Football Team/Twitter

17:13 IST, March 22nd 2023
The stadium is already jam packed

The Khuman Lampak Stadium is full as the atmosphere is building for the match.

17:09 IST, March 22nd 2023
Sunil Chhetri is in the house

Sunil Chhetri will look to add a few more minutes to his tally.

 

16:51 IST, March 22nd 2023
The Khuman Lampak Stadium will host his first international friendly

The stage is set for India vs Myanmar.

 

16:33 IST, March 22nd 2023
Myanmar side have been on a rough patch off late

Given Indian team's rich vein of talents they shouldn't have any problems against the visitors

16:33 IST, March 22nd 2023
India to face Myanmar in their first international match of 2023

The Indian team will not take their opponent for granted as they take on Myanmar at the Khuman Lampak Stadium.

Indian squad for the Tri-Nation Friendly Tournament

 

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Konsham, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Pritam Kotal

Midfielders: Suresh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Yasir Mohammad, Ritwik Das, Jeakson Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Naorem Mahesh Singh

