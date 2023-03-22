Quick links:
Image: Indian Football Team/Twitter
The Khuman Lampak Stadium is full as the atmosphere is building for the match.
Sunil Chhetri will look to add a few more minutes to his tally.
THEY. ARE. HERE. 💙💙💙#INDMYA ⚔️ #HeroTriNation 🏆 #BlueTigers 🐯 #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/JxCWU1HBzY— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 22, 2023
The stage is set for India vs Myanmar.
Blues sky and some lovely clouds awaiting the #BlueTigers storm. 💪🏾#INDMYA ⚔️ #HeroTriNation 🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/yytJeQfFQH— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 22, 2023
Given Indian team's rich vein of talents they shouldn't have any problems against the visitors
The Indian team will not take their opponent for granted as they take on Myanmar at the Khuman Lampak Stadium.
Indian squad for the Tri-Nation Friendly Tournament
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Amrinder Singh
Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Konsham, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Pritam Kotal
Midfielders: Suresh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Yasir Mohammad, Ritwik Das, Jeakson Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh
Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Naorem Mahesh Singh