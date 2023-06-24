India Vs Nepal, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: India Make Eight Changes

Quick links:
Indian players practicing ahead of their SAFF Championship game (Image: IndianFootball/Twitter)
Sahal Abdul Samad will feature in the number 10 role and will be flanked by Udanta Singh and Naorem Mahesh. Sunil Chhetri will be the sole striker upfront.
Igor Stimac was brandished a red card in the last match and will miss this clash.
Nepal starting XI: Kiran; Sanish, Ananta, Devendra, Rohit; Arik, Larken; Ayush, Bimal, Manish; Anjan
A host of new faces including Naorem Mahesh are set to start against Nepal.
India starting lineup: Gurpreet; Poojary, Bheke, Mehtab, Akash; Rohit Kumar, Thapa; Udanta, Sahal, Mahesh; Chhetri
8️⃣ changes for the #BlueTigers 🐯 for tonight’s #SAFFChampionship2023 fixture 🤩#NEPIND ⚔️ #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/bSc3uwZe3X— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 24, 2023
Coach @stimac_igor wishes his troops the best as they walk into the Kanteerava ahead of #NEPIND 💙💪🏽#SAFFChampionship2023 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽️ #BlueTigers 🐯 pic.twitter.com/MSl0SLQeRT— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 24, 2023
The Group Stage A match between India and Nepal will take place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.