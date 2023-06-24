Last Updated:

India Vs Nepal, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: India Make Eight Changes

After a dominant win over Pakistan on a rain-lashed evening, the Indian football team would lock horns in a group-stage match against Nepal at the SAFF Championship 2023 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The Sunil Chhetri-led Indian contingent would seek to maintain dominance over the Nepal national team to become the table toppers in the Group standings.

India vs Nepal live score and updates of SAFF Championship match at Kanteerava Bengaluru

Indian players practicing ahead of their SAFF Championship game (Image: IndianFootball/Twitter)

19:06 IST, June 24th 2023
India vs Nepal Live Updates: India will assemble in a 4-2-3-1 formation

Sahal Abdul Samad will feature in the number 10 role and will be flanked by Udanta Singh and Naorem Mahesh. Sunil Chhetri will be the sole striker upfront.

19:06 IST, June 24th 2023
India vs Nepal Live Updates: Igor Stimac won't be in the Indian dugout

Igor Stimac was brandished a red card in the last match and will miss this clash.

18:56 IST, June 24th 2023
India vs Nepal Live Updates: Nepal name their lineup

Nepal starting XI: Kiran; Sanish, Ananta, Devendra, Rohit; Arik, Larken; Ayush, Bimal, Manish; Anjan

18:56 IST, June 24th 2023
India vs Nepal Live Updates: India name eight changes

A host of new faces including Naorem Mahesh are set to start against Nepal.

India starting lineup: Gurpreet; Poojary, Bheke, Mehtab, Akash; Rohit Kumar, Thapa; Udanta, Sahal, Mahesh; Chhetri

 

18:45 IST, June 24th 2023
India vs Nepal Live Updates: Coach Stimac greets the team as they reach Kanteerava
16:05 IST, June 24th 2023
India vs Nepal Live Updates: Match to begin at 7:30 PM

The Group Stage A match between India and Nepal will take place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

