India Vs Nepal Live Streaming: How To Watch International Friendly 2021 Live In India

The second International friendly match between India and Nepal is all set to kick off in Kathmandu on Sunday. India returned to action in international football for the first time since June, during the first friendly match against Nepal on September 2 at the Dasharath Stadium. The match ended in a draw after India conceded an early goal and later was brought into the match again by Anirudh Thapa’s goal. The two friendly matches among both nations are in preparation for the SAFF Championships to be held from October 3 to 13 in the Maldives.

Here’s how you can watch India vs Nepal second international friendly match live in India

The International friendly matches between India and Nepal will not be telecasted live. However, fans who want to watch the match can enjoy the live stream on the Indian Football Team’s official Facebook page. The match begins at 5:15 PM IST on Sunday, September 5. The match will be played at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Earlier after the draw in the first match, the Indian team’s coach, Igor Stimac in an official release by the AIFF, revealed that the mood within the Indian camp is positive and everyone is gearing up for the second international friendly match. He said, “The mood is positive and our boys are aware that they can do much better. Of course, we are still short with the energy level because we are just at the end of the second week of preparation, and the legs are still heavy. But, they are looking forward to putting in a better performance. We are going to change a few things, and see if that can help us in terms of passing with more confidence, and getting forward easier.”

In the first half of the first friendly International, Nepal lead the scoreboard 1-0, courtesy Anjan Bista’s goal. After a disappointing first half, coach Igor Stimac made four changes at the beginning of the second half. With added energy and dynamism, Nepal was put under pressure by the Indian players. Skipper Sunil Chhetri came up with a long-ranger which was diverted towards the sky by Nepal’s goalkeeper Kiran Limbu. However, Anirudh Thapa scored on the rebound to level the scorecard.

