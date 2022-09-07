India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SAFF Championship Match?

Team India is all set to begin their campaign at the SAFF Women’s Championship 2022 in Nepal with their opening match against arch-rivals Pakistan. With FIFA’s ban on All India Football Federation (AIFF) lifted in the past weeks, Indian football now turns their focus on the Indian women’s football team. The tournament will feature teams from the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) member countries.

While the tournament kicked off on Tuesday, India will open their campaign on Wednesday. India is the defending champions of the tournament and have won all five previous editions. On the other hand, this will be Pakistan women's football team’s first international match in eight years, having played last at the 2014 SAFF Women's Championship in Pakistan.

Where is India vs Pakistan, SAFF Women’s Championship 2022 match being played?

The India vs Pakistan SAFF Women’s Championship 2022 match is slated to be played at the Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal.

When will India vs Pakistan, SAFF Women’s Championship 2022 match begin?

The India vs Pakistan SAFF Women’s Championship 2022 match is scheduled to kick off at 12:45 PM IST on September 7.

How to watch the live telecast of the IND vs PAK SAFF Women’s Championship 2022 match?

The live telecast details of the India vs Pakistan SAFF Women’s Championship 2022 match has not been released.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs PAK SAFF Women’s Championship 2022 match?

Indian fans can enjoy live action from the India vs Pakistan, SAFF Women’s Championship 2022 match by tuning into the live streaming on Eleven Sports.

SAFF Women’s Championship 2022, India vs Pakistan: Predicted lineups

India: Aditi Chauhan (GK), Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Manisa Panna, Anju Tamang, Priyangka Devi, Martina Thokchom, Dangmei Grace, Apurna Narzary, Soumya Guguloth.

Pakistan: Syeda Mahpara(GK), Malika-E-Noor, Sahar Zaman, Shanza Nazir, Sara Khan, Maria Khan, Hajra Khan, Maliha Nasir, Zulfia Nazir, Nadia Khan, Roshnan Ali.