The India men’s football team is up against Vietnam in the Hung Thinh Friendly Football Tournament in Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday. India heads into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Singapore on Saturday. On the other hand, Singapore are coming on the back of a 4-0 win against Singapore in their first match.

India currently rank 104th in the FIFA rankings, while Vietnam are seven places ahead in 97th. Interestingly, this will be India’s first-ever visit to Vietnam in almost two decades. Both teams have clashed a total of 13 times in the past and India lead the head-to-head stats by a significant margin.

While India have won eight games, Vietnam have picked up three wins against India so far. The last time India and Vietnam clashed in an international friendly, India picked up a 3-1 victory in Pune. Sunil Chhetri scored a memorable hat-trick that night.

Where will India vs Vietnam international friendly match take place?

The India vs Vietnam international friendly match is slated to be held at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

When will India vs Vietnam international friendly match begin?

The India vs Vietnam international friendly match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST on September 27, Tuesday.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Vietnam, international friendly match?

The international friendly match between India and Vietnam will be available on live streaming on Jio TV.

How to watch the live telecast of the India vs Vietnam, international friendly match?

The international friendly match between India and Vietnam will be telecasted live on Eurosport.

Vietnam vs India: Predicted Starting Line-ups

India’s predicted XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Naorem Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra; Anirudh Thapa, Jeakson Singh; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco; Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri (C).

Vietnam’s Predicted XI: Dang Van Lam (GK); Bui Tien Dung (C), Bui Hoang Viet Anh, Chau Ngoc Quang, Nguyen Van Quyet, Nguyen Quang Hai, Ho Tan Tai, Pham Tuan Hai, Phan Tuan Tai, Nham Mang Dung, Tran Dinh Trong

Team India’s Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Singh Naorem, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglesana Singh Konsham, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Narender.

Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Vikram Partap Singh, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Yasir Mohammad, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP, Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita.