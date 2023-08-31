Indian Football Captain Sunil Chhetri Becomes A Father, Wife Sonam Gives Birth To Baby Boy

Sunil Chhetri is one of the greatest Indian footballers of all time. The 39-year-old striker led India to three back-to-back trophies this year, including the Trio-Nation Cup, the Hero Intercontinental Cup, and the SAFF Championship Cup. The Indian football team is set to participate in the King’s Cup in Thailand on September 7, 2023, but Chhetri has not been included in the squad due to family reasons.

Sunil Chhetri made his debut for India in 2005 against Pakistan

Sunil Chhetri finished as the top goalscorer of the SAFF Cup with 5 goals

Chhetri will not take part in the upcoming King’s Cup

Sunil Chhetri reportedly gave birth to a son

Recent reports indicate that Sunil Chhetri, the captain of the Indian national football team, has become a father. On Wednesday, his wife, Sonam, gave birth to a baby boy. Even though neither Sunil Chhetri nor Sonam have issued official statements on social media.

Son of legendary footballer Subrata Bhattacharya and Sunil's brother-in-law, Saheb Bhattacharya frequently posts updates about Sunil and Sonam on social media. However, he has not yet announced the birth of their son. The newborn's name remains undisclosed at this time. However, family members have confirmed that the mother and child are both in excellent health.

Prior to the Asian Games, the Indian team will compete in the King's Cup. Coach Igor Stimach had already announced prior to this competition that Sunil Chhetri would not be available for selection. Tuesday's unveiling of the team revealed this decision, as Sunil's absence was notable. Sunil had requested a leave of absence to be with his wife and family for the birth of their first child. The All India Football Association had also informed Sunil that he would not be competing in the King's Cup. Therefore, Coach Stimach did not include him on the final roster.

Indian football team roster for the King's Cup 2023

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh.

Defenders: Asish Rai, Nikhil Poojary, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Mehtab Singh, Lalchungnunga, Akash Mishra, Subhasish Bose.

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Brandon Fernandes, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Rohit Kumar, Ashique Kuruniyan, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Rahul KP