Indian National Football Teams To Take Part In Asian Games, Sports Minister Confirms

Indian Men's and Women's football teams are set to participate in the Asian Games, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has confirmed. There was confusion regarding the Indian team's participation in the Asian Games as the existing criteria of the Sports Ministry didn't meet the standards. The All India Football Federation had demanded an intervention of the Sports Ministry to grant them an exemption following India's recent achievements in football. Anurag Thakur took to social media to announce to deliver the news which is likely to provide a major boost to India's football scene.

3 things you need to know

Indian men's football team recently lifted back-to-back titles in Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Championship

India breached the top 100 in FIFA rankings recently

This could be a brilliant opportunity for Sunil Chhetri to extend his international goal tally

The Union Sports minister tweeted, "Good news for Indian football lovers! Our national football teams, both Men’s and Women’s, are set to participate in the upcoming Asian Games. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, has decided to relax the rules to facilitate participation of both the teams, which were not qualifying as per the existing criterion."

"Keeping in mind their latest performances in the recent times, the Ministry decided to grant the relaxation. I am sure they will put their best foot forward in the Asian Games and make our country proud."

Only U-23 sides are allowed to participate in the Asian Games and as per reports three senior players Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sandesh Jhingan will travel with the team to China. Sunil Chhetri's role in the evolution of Indian football has been immense and the Bengaluru FC player could wear the armband as per reports.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey took the opportunity to thank the sports ministry for granting them the exemption.

He tweeted, "Happy to inform that Ministry of Sports & Youth Affairs,& IOA have confirmed Indian football’s participation at #AsianGames I thank Shri Narendra Modi sir, Sh Anurag Thakur ji & Government of India for their support Equally important to our fans for your resolute for #IndianFootball."

AIFF secretary Shaji Prabhakaran also wrote, "Many thanks Anurag Thakur for granting our teams an exemption and approving our teams participation in Asian Games. Thanks @IndiaSports @Media_SAI We will continue to work hard and deliver."

Ahead of the AFC Asian Cup next year this could provide the perfect stage to Indian football as they could use this opportunity to announce their arrival in a grand style.