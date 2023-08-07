Inter Miami terminate player's contract after he questions Lionel Messi's signing

Lionel Messi's arrival has already proved to be a massive boost for Inter Miami both on and off the pitch. Messi guided the MLS outfit to the quarterfinal of the Leagues Cup as he netted a brace against FC Dallas. As his two year stint with Paris Saint-Germain came to an end he decided to venture into a new challenge.

3 things you need to know

Lionel Messi arrived at Inter Miami from PSG

Messi became an instant hit at the club with his goal scoring prowess

He seems to have hit the right chord as people throng to the stadium to have a glimpse of him

Inter Miami fire goalkeeper who raised concers over Lionel Messi's signing

Inter Miami have now terminated goalkeeper Nick Marsman’s contract as he raised questions over Messi's suitability for the USA soccer. Much went behind the scenes as Inter Miami managed to secure a deal for Messi which could prove to be a very lucrative one for both the club and the player.

David Beckham who happens to be a co-owner of the MLS franchise convinced Messi while Adidas and Apple also are reportedly equally submerged in the deal as Messi is eligible for a share of the profit they would generate. However, Marsman had made some damning comment as he felt Messi's arrival would not meet the league's stature. He told ESPN, “I personally think that this club is not ready for Messi’s arrival.

“We have a temporary stadium, people can just walk on the pitch, there are no gates. We also leave for the stadium without security. I think they aren't ready. But I hope he comes.”

MLS allows the clubs to terminate one player's contract for the season and club activated the option to bid adieu to Marsman. They issued a statement. "Inter Miami CF announced today that it has exercised its Salary Budget Charge buyout on goalkeeper Nick Marsman’s Major League Soccer (MLS) contract."Messi took very little time to acclimatise to the US condition and the onus will be on him to guide Inter Miami to a Leagues Cup title in his first season at the DRV PNK stadium.