Inter Miami Vs FC Dallas Live Streaming: Is Lionel Messi Playing In Leagues Cup?

Lionel Messi's highly anticipated match against FC Dallas will take place on Monday as Inter Miami will play the side in the Leagues Cup last 16 match. Since joining the MLS team, the Argentine superstar has made a massive impact, leading his side to an impressive streak of three consecutive victories. Now, FC Dallas and Inter Miami will battle it out for a spot in the quarterfinals, where they will meet either Charlotte FC or Houston Dynamo FC, the contenders in the other South region knockout match.

3 things you need to know

Lionel Messi signed a 2.5 year contract with Inter Miami

This is his first professional venture on the US soil

He ended his two season stint with PSG this summer

Where is the Inter Miami vs FC Dallas Leagues Cup match taking place?

The Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and FC Dallas will be played at the Toyota Stadium in Texas.

When will the Inter Miami vs FC Dallas Leagues Cup match begin?

The Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and FC Dallas will start at 7:00 AM IST on Monday, August 7.

How to watch Inter Miami vs FC Dallas Leagues Cup match in India?

Unfortunately, the Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and FC Dallas will not be televised on any TV channel in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Inter Miami vs FC Dallas match in India?

The Leagues Cup clash between Inter Miami and FC Dallas will be available to stream in India on Apple TV+ on a subscription basis.

How to watch the live streaming of Inter Miami vs FC Dallas match in the US?

In the United States, the Leagues Cup clash between Inter Miami and FC Dallas will be available on Apple TV+ as fans can watch the match with a MLS season pass. The match will start at 9:30 PM local time (Sunday) in the US.

How to watch the live streaming of Inter Miami vs FC Dallas match in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, the Leagues Cup clash between Inter Miami and FC Dallas will be available on Apple TV+ as fans can watch the match with a MLS season pass. The match will start at 2:30 AM local time (Monday) in the UK.

Image: AP