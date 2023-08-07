Inter Miami Vs FC Dallas Live Streaming: Is Lionel Messi Playing In Leagues Cup?

Quick links:
Lionel Messi during an Inter Miami game in MLS (Image: @InterMiamiCF/Twitter)
Lionel Messi's highly anticipated match against FC Dallas will take place on Monday as Inter Miami will play the side in the Leagues Cup last 16 match. Since joining the MLS team, the Argentine superstar has made a massive impact, leading his side to an impressive streak of three consecutive victories. Now, FC Dallas and Inter Miami will battle it out for a spot in the quarterfinals, where they will meet either Charlotte FC or Houston Dynamo FC, the contenders in the other South region knockout match.
Image: AP