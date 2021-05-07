Inter Milan Financial Problems Are Serious: Javier Zanetti On Serie A Champions' Woes

Inter Milan were crowned Serie A champions last weekend but the club remains in a sour situation as far as finances are concerned. The Nerazzurri ended Juventus' run of nine consecutive Scudetti but the title win won't be able to save their dwindling finances, claims vice-president and former captain Javier Zanetti. The Inter Milan financial problems are a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic, and the owners were very close to selling the club mid-season.

Inter Milan Serie A champions: Javier Zanetti provides insight into Nerazzuri's financial struggles

While fans are basking on the Inter Milan Scudetto triumph, vice-president Javier Zanetti has shed light on the precarious financial position the club finds itself in. While Inter Milan ended their barren run in Serie A, their financial worries are lingering in the background and uncertainly remains over the club ownership. Reports suggest that manager Antonio Conte's position is under threat, while owners Suning Holdings Group have considered selling the club due to the financial unrest amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

#Inter VP Javier Zanetti has stated that despite claiming the Scudetto not long ago, the club have “serious financial problems.” — CrimsonFutbol (@crimson_futbol) May 6, 2021

Inter Milan vice-president and former captain Javier Zanetti has confirmed the club's worries in a revealing interview with La Nacion, as quoted by AS. Zanetti said that the rumours surrounding the potential sale of the club mid-season were true, as the club continues to deal with financial problems beset by the pandemic. The Argentine said, "The financial problems remain and it could take a couple of years to rediscover that balance. We need people back in the stadium to make the sponsors happy. Basically, a return to normality".

Inter Milan were hit extremely hard during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the owners, Suning, were forced to halt operations at their Chinese football clubs due to financial jeopardy. The Nerazzurri reiterated Suning's financial commitment to the club in a statement designed to reassure supporters and to bring in more finances and resources into the club. Zanetti meanwhile heaped praise on Antonio Conte for the club's success, suggesting that he had done an extraordinary job on the field in his two years with Inter. The vice-president added that in times like these, the organisation has to improve the internal mechanism and aspire to something more. Zanetti added that the club needs an over-reaching strategy that guarantees sustainability in the long-term in what is a "delicate moment".

The club's financial problems meant that Inter Milan owner and president Steven Zhang initially joined AC Milan and Juventus in joining the European Super League. The project guaranteed European qualification and joining fee financed by JP Morgan, which could have been a much-needed boost to Inter's finances. However, following immense backlash the club backed out of the project. With fans nowhere close to returning to the stadium, Inter Milan financial problems are only set to worsen, and they could cash in on some of their biggest stars. Romelu Lukaku has constantly been linked with a return to the Premier League, while the likes of Lautaro Martinez, Nicolo Barella and Milan Škriniar could also demand big bucks in the market.

(Image Courtesy: Inter, Javier Zanetti Instagram)