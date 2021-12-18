Inter Milan Terminate Christian Eriksen Contract To Comply With Serie A Rules

Serie A champions Inter Milan on Friday terminated the contract of Danish footballer Christian Eriksen to allow him to continue his career outside Italy. Eriksen was banned from playing football in Italy earlier this year after he suffered a massive health scare at UEFA Euro 2020. The 29-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest while in action for his country in a group-stage match against Finland.

Eriksen was fitted with a defibrillator after the startling occurrence on the field at Euro 2020, which barred him from playing in Italy again as the country's rules prohibit any player from participating in competitive matches while wearing such a device. Despite the fact that Eriksen's contract guaranteed him a spot at San Siro until 2024, Inter Milan was obliged to release him.

Inter Milan took to its official social media account to wish Eriksen the best of luck in his future endeavours. Inter Milan also shared an emotional tribute video highlighting the Danish international's achievements at the Italian club over the past year.

"Although Inter and Christian are now parting ways, the bond shall never be broken. The good times, the goals, the victories, those Scudetto celebrations with fans outside San Siro – all this will remain forever in Nerazzurri history," Inter Milan said in a statement issued on December 17.

Where will Eriksen go?

With the Serie A giants having terminated his contract, Eriksen can now continue his playing career outside Italy. It is believed that the 29-year old is now using his training facilities at Odense, with the hope of moving elsewhere in the winter transfer window. Ajax have been linked with the Danish star but reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on such claims.

Image: AP