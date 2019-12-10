Inter Milan Vs Barcelona, Champions League: Preview, Team News And Live Streaming Details

Inter Milan take on Barcelona on Matchday 6 in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday evening at the Giuseppe Meazza. Barcelona, having already secured a spot in the Round of 16, are expected to give some much-required rest to a host of first-team regulars like Luis Suarez, Frenkie de Jong, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Gerard Pique and others. Inter Milan are level on points with Borussia Dortmund in Group F with a superior goal difference of +2. Here is our take on both teams along with the live streaming details for the Inter Milan vs Barcelona Champions League clash.

Champions League: Barcelona squad for the upcoming Inter Milan clash

The #InterBarça Squad



1. ter Stegen

4. I. Rakitic

5. Sergio

6. Todibo

9. Suárez

13. Neto

15. Lenglet

16. M. Wague

17. Griezmann

19. Aleñá

21. F. de Jong

22. Vidal

23. Umtiti

24. Junior

26. Iñaki Peña

27. C. Pérez

28. Riqui Puig

31. Ansu Fati

33. R. Araujo

35. Morer



Inter Milan must win to overcome Borussia Dortmund challenge

Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez will be key for Inter Milan when they take on the Blaugrana in front of home fans. Borussia Dortmund, who are also on seven points, take on Slavia Prague with a goal difference of -1. They will go all-out attack at Signal Iduna Park in an attempt to challenge Inter for a spot in the Round of 16. Will it be Antonio Conte's Inter Milan or Lucien Favre's Borussia Dortmund who would join Barcelona in the knockout stages?

Inter Milan vs Barcelona live streaming details

Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2019

When to watch: 1:30 AM IST

Where to watch: SONY TEN 2, SONY LIV

Inter Milan and Barcelona captains to wear special armbands on Tuesday evening

