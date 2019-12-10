Inter Milan Vs Barcelona, Champions League: Preview, Team News And Live Streaming Details

Inter Milan take on Barcelona on Matchday 6 in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday evening at the Giuseppe Meazza. Barcelona, having already secured a spot in the Round of 16, are expected to give some much-required rest to a host of first-team regulars like Luis Suarez, Frenkie de Jong, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Gerard Pique and others. Inter Milan are level on points with Borussia Dortmund in Group F with a superior goal difference of +2. Here is our take on both teams along with the live streaming details for the Inter Milan vs Barcelona Champions League clash.
The #InterBarça Squad— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 10, 2019
1. ter Stegen
4. I. Rakitic
5. Sergio
6. Todibo
9. Suárez
13. Neto
15. Lenglet
16. M. Wague
17. Griezmann
19. Aleñá
21. F. de Jong
22. Vidal
23. Umtiti
24. Junior
26. Iñaki Peña
27. C. Pérez
28. Riqui Puig
31. Ansu Fati
33. R. Araujo
35. Morer
💪🔵🔴
Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez will be key for Inter Milan when they take on the Blaugrana in front of home fans. Borussia Dortmund, who are also on seven points, take on Slavia Prague with a goal difference of -1. They will go all-out attack at Signal Iduna Park in an attempt to challenge Inter for a spot in the Round of 16. Will it be Antonio Conte's Inter Milan or Lucien Favre's Borussia Dortmund who would join Barcelona in the knockout stages?
Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2019
When to watch: 1:30 AM IST
Where to watch: SONY TEN 2, SONY LIV
🤝 | #BUU— Inter (@Inter_en) December 8, 2019
Inter and @FCBarcelona's captains will wear a special armband for Tuesday's #UCL clash
More info here ➡ https://t.co/0ohKPe6FME#BrothersUniversallyUnited pic.twitter.com/zynZKF9yvm
