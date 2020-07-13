Inter Milan Vs Torino Prediction, Head To Head, Live Stream, Team News And Serie A Preview

Inter Milan face Torino in their next home game at the San Siro in what is a crucial match for Inter Milan’s fading Serie A title hopes. The Inter Milan vs Torino A live match will take place on July 13, Monday night (Tuesday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:15 AM IST. Currently, Inter Milan occupy 4th position in the Serie A table while Torino are placed 16th in the Serie A table. Here is the Inter Milan vs Torino prediction, Inter Milan vs Torino H2H and Inter Milan vs Torino live stream details.

Inter Milan vs Torino live H2H and Inter Milan vs Torino prediction

The Inter Milan vs Torino Serie A live match is important for both the teams, albeit for entirely different reasons. Inter Milan will be looking to break their 2-game winless streak and get all the 3 points in this game. The game is crucial for Inter as they look to move up the Serie A table and keep their title hopes alive. Torino, on the other hand, will be looking to win the game as they continue to fight for their Serie A place next season. The club come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting victory against Brescia, which moved them out of the relegation zone in the Serie A table. Inter Milan hold a slight advantage when it comes to Inter Milan vs Torino H2H records. The Inter Milan vs Torino H2H stats read 6 wins for Inter and 4 for Torino, with the Inter Milan vs Torino H2H matches ending in 7 draws as well.

Inter Milan vs Torino prediction: Inter Milan vs Torino Serie A live

Game: Inter Milan vs Torino

Inter Milan vs Torino Date and time: Monday, July 13 (Tuesday morning for Indian viewers) 1:15 AM IST

Monday, July 13 (Tuesday morning for Indian viewers) 1:15 AM IST Venue: San Siro Stadium

San Siro Stadium Inter Milan vs Torino live stream: Sony TEN 2 SD and HD, Sony LIV App

Inter Milan vs Torino prediction: Inter Milan vs Torino Serie A live full squads

Internazionale (INT): Alex Meret, Orestis Karnezis, David Ospina, Kevin Malcuit, Sebastiano Luperto, Elseid Hysaj, Faouzi Ghoulam, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Mario Rui, Nikola Maksimovic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Konstantinos Manolas, Stanislav Lobotka, Eljif Elmas, Allan, Diego Demme, Hirving Lozano, Piotr Zielinski, Matteo Politano, Jose Callejon, Fabian Ruiz, Amin Younes, Fernando Llorente, Arkadiusz Milik, Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens

Torino (TOR): Aleksey Kozlov, Andrey Gorbunov, Rodion Syamuk, Vladimir Bushma, Dmitri Aliseyko, Dmitri Yashin, Ilya Dzhugir, Maksim Bordachev, Nikita Stepanov, Vitali Ustinov, Vladimir Shcherbo, Andrey Khachaturyan, Artem Solovei, Denis Levitskiy, Gabriel Ramos, Ilya Kukharchik, Kirill Premudrov, Lipe Veloso, Mikhail Afanasjev, Nikita Kaplenko, Nikita Nikolaevich, Yuri Pavlyukovets, Anton Bogdanov, Dmitri Antilevski, Dmytro Yusov, Kirill Leonovich, Valeri Gorbachik, Vasili Zhurnevich

Inter Milan vs Torino live stream: Inter Milan vs Torino prediction team news

Inter Milan vs Torino prediction, Inter Milan vs Torino live stream: Inter Milan XI

Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Candreva, Gagliadini, Brozovic, Young; Eriksen; Sanchez, Martinez

Inter Milan vs Torino prediction, Inter Milan vs Torino live stream: Torino XI

Sirigu; Izzo, Nkoulou, Bremer; Aina, Meite, Rincon, Ansaldi; Verdi, Belotti, Berenguer

