Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight For Al Nassr Vs Al Adalah In Saudi Pro League?

Al-Nassr are set to face Al-Adalah in a Saudi Pro League encounter on Wednesday at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium. Al-Nassr have been dethroned from its top position by Al-Ittihad and the second-placed side cannot afford to make any more mistakes. On the other hand, Al-Adalah have had a pretty dull season so far having lost 17 games so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo's recent form has been quite good. The 38-year-old made a good start under the new Portugal manager Robert Martinez as he netted a consecutive brace against Lichtenstein and Luxembourg in the UEFA 2024 Qualifiers. Despite him hitting the twilight of his career the former Manchester United forward has looked pretty sharp and fit and is expected to make a start against Al-Adalah.

Is Ronaldo playing tonight for Al Nassr vs Al Adalah?

Ronaldo scored in the last match as Al-Nassr came from behind to lodge a 2-1 victory against Abha in the Saudi top flight and manager Rudi Garcia would once again put his bet on the player. Ronaldo was seen practising in full swing with the rest of the squad and the possibility of him starting the game is quite huge.

Spot the difference 🤩🤔 pic.twitter.com/3A2bRJ1hcr — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) April 3, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo's performance in 2022/23

Ronaldo's recent performance has raised hopes among his supporters as the superstar has shown a glimpse of his brilliance on more than one occasion. He has displayed no restraint on the pitch and it remains to be seen how he replicates his form domestically.

Where is the Al-Nassr vs Al-Adalah match being held?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Adalah and Al-Nassr will be played at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium.

When will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Adalah match begin?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Adalah and Al-Nassr will begin at 12:30 AM on Wednesday.

How to watch the live telecast of Al-Nassr vs Al-Adalah in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Adalah and Al-Nassr will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network across India. The match will start at 12:30 AM on Wednesday.

How to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Adalah match in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Adalah and Al-Nassr can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV website and app in India. The match will start at 12:30 AM on Wednesday.

How to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Adalah match in the US and UK?

In the US, ESPN will telecast the Al-Adalah and Al-Nassr match. The match will start at 3:00 PM EDT in the US. In the UK Sky Sports will broadcast the Al-Adalah and Al-Nassr clash. The match will start at 8 PM BST in the UK.