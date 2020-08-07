Is Eden Hazard Playing Tonight? Man City Vs Real Madrid Team News

LaLiga champions Real Madrid face a daunting task in their dream to clinch the Champions League title for the fourth time under manager Zinedine Zidane. With the LaLiga champions set to face Manchester City in the Champions League Round of 16, questions have emerged on the fitness and availability of several players. A common question - Is Eden Hazard playing tonight? - has also been doing the rounds.

Is Eden Hazard playing tonight? Zidane provides Eden Hazard return update

Ahead of the Champions League game in Manchester, Zidane spoke to the media on his team's preparations to face Man City. The manager was quizzed on the availability and fitness of star winger Eden Hazard. Providing the Eden Hazard injury update, Zidane asserted that he was confident with the Belgian's progress. On being quizzed regarding when is Eden Hazard coming back, Zidane asserted that the Belgium international is fit and in good shape, hinting that he might make an appearance at the Etihad.

Eden Hazard return: Winger fit and confident, says Zidane

Giving a detailed Eden Hazard injury update, Zidane revealed that the former Chelsea star was feeling some discomfort during the final stretch of their scintillating LaLiga campaign. However, Hazard benefited with the break between the final game of LaLiga and the Champions League reunion with Man City to get fit in time. Although Hazard started in the game against Villareal, the matchday when Los Blancos clinched their 34th league title, he was out of action in the final game against Leganes.

Eden Hazard return: Belgian's injury-plagued season

This isn't the first instance of the Eden Hazard injury struggle this season. Individually, this was the worst season statistically for the Belgian winger, having endured to an injury-plagued debut season. He was forced to undergo surgery in the USA to get rid of his ankle issues after sustaining an injury in the Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Having come up against Pep Guardiola's side several times during his stint with Chelsea, Los Blancos fans are expecting the winger to emerge as the difference-maker on Friday (Saturday according to IST). Considering Sergio Ramos has been ruled out of the fixture, Hazard could find it easier to indulge in some devilry in Manchester this weekend.

Real Madrid team news

Besides Hazard's availability against Man City, Zidane has also confirmed that Marcelo is match fit. The defender missed out on the final few games of LaLiga but has strived hard to be fit in time for the all-important game. However, Real Madrid will be without captain Sergio Ramos having received a red card in the first leg. Striker Mariano Diaz is yet to recover from COVID-19 and is isolating in Madrid.

Image courtesy: Eden Hazard Instagram