Is Eden Hazard Playing Tonight Vs Chelsea? Real Madrid Team News

The UEFA Champions League will next feature the 2012 champions Chelsea taking on the 13-time UCL winners Real Madrid on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge. With the first leg ending in a 1-1 draw, Los Blancos will need to deliver their best performance in the second leg if they are to keep their hopes alive of winning a record 14th UCL trophy and a fourth under Zinedine Zidane. With so much on the line for Madrid, it raises the questions: 'Is Eden Hazard playing tonight' against his former employers? And what is the latest Eden Hazard injury update?

Is Eden Hazard playing tonight against Chelsea? When is Eden Hazard coming back?

Real Madrid have not had the best of luck when it comes to injuries as they have missed several key players over the past few months. One crucial player who has been sidelined for several weeks this season is their talisman, Eden Hazard. The injury-plagued winger has played only 755 minutes all season across all competitions, which barely equates to eight full matches worth of football.

However, the latest Eden Hazard injury update is a positive one as the former Chelsea star is deemed fit. Hazard has been included in Wednesday's 25 man matchday squad. Now it remains to be seen whether an Eden Hazard return to Stamford Bridge will be seen as the onus is on Zinedine Zidane to make the decision.

When is Eden Hazard coming back? Zinedine Zidane provides insight into Real Madrid team news

While speaking at his press conference, Zinedine Zidane said, "We know what a good player he is, and he's definitely going to be helping the team. Eden is here with us, he's ready, he's prepared. We know the quality that he has. He's going to bring his natural game and he's going to show what he wants to do out there. I'm pleased with that." With Zidane suggesting that Real Madrid are going to need him, it seems an Eden Hazard return will be seen in the Real Madrid starting line-up.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid team news

Chelsea predicted starting line-up: Edouard Mendy; Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen; Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho; Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner

Real Madrid predicted starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois; Nacho, Sergio Ramos, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy; Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos; Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema