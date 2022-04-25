Is It The End Of The Road For Mauricio Pochettino? Will Antonio Conte Replace Him At PSG?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino is being linked to reports suggesting that he will lose his position at the club, ever since the team bowed out of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22, after losing to Real Madrid. He was touted as one of the targets by Premier League giants Manchester United for the managerial role, but the appointment of Erik ten Hag as United’s next manager shut down that possibility. However, as per Get French Football News, Pochettino is in conversations regarding a return to Tottenham Hotspur, while the current Spur’s coach Antonio Conte has offered his services to the Ligue 1 winners.

The report by Get French Football News claims that Pochettino will be imminently sacked by PSG and Conte is next in line to replace him. If the reports are true, football fans will be waiting to see how effectively the swap between Pochettino and Conte works out. United took a gamble by picking the Dutch manager over the more experienced Argentine Pochettino, and the latter can prove his mettle by doing a good job in his second spell for Tottenham. PSG on the other hand will be more than delighted to have Conte on board, as they eye making progress in the Champions League in the coming season.

A look at Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte's stats

With that said, under Pochettino’s guidance PSG picked up the Ligue 1 title with four matches to go in the season with 24 wins, six draws, four defeats and 78 points from 34 games. However, the French giants failed to impress in the UCL 2021-22, as they won four, drew two and lost on two other occasions. He has been serving as the PSG manager since January 2021, and prior to that, served as the Spurs manager from July 2014 to November 2019. The Argentine also has the experience of managing Southampton from January 2013 to June 2014.

Conte, on the other hand, has brought change in the fortunes of the Spurs since joining in November 2021, as the team has won 13, drawn four, and lost six games under his mentorship in the Premier League. He previously managed Serie A team Inter Milan from May 2019 to May 2021. At the same time, Conte has also managed high-profile teams like Chelsea, Juventus and the Italian national team.

