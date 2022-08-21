Is Jules Kounde Playing Today For Barcelona Against Real Sociedad? Barca Name Squad

After a disappointing goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano to kickstart their new La Liga campaign, Barcelona are all set to face Real Sociedad in their next game on Sunday night. With them not having had the best of starts to the season, it will be important for all the best players for the Blaugrana to feature in their next game to help the club have the best opportunity to claim all three points.

With that in mind, here is a look at whether their new signing, Jules Kounde, will play for Barcelona against Real Sociedad or not. The match will begin live at 1.30 a.m. IST on Monday, August 22.

Will Jules Kounde play for Barcelona?

Jules Kounde has once again not been named in Barcelona's squad for the game against Real Sociedad after reports once again claim that the club has not been able to register the 23-year-old. According to radio broadcaster COPE, Xavi's side need a fee of approximately €22 million to register the Frenchman by the end of August.

It is believed that the Blauragna will only get these funds if they were to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Memphis Depay in the summer. Aubameyang has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea, while Depay has been linked with a move to Serie A giants Juventus.

As for the registration of Kounde, Barcelona manager Xavi has made it clear that their priority is to do so before the transfer window ends. When asked about the future of Aubameyang and Depay at Camp Nou during his press conference, Xavi replied, "If we receive an offer we have to evaluate our squad. Our priority is to register Jules Kounde. We still have time until tomorrow. Then we have to make decisions about the squad."

Barcelona's squad for clash against Real Sociedad

Goalkeepers: Marc-André ter Stegen, Iñaki Peña, Arnau Tenas

Defenders: Gerard Piqué, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Jordi Alba, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: Pedri, Miralem Pjanic, Franck Kessie, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie De Jong, Gavi, Pablo Torre

Forwards: Ousmane Dembélé, Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Memphis Depay, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raphinha