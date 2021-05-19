Is Kylian Mbappe Playing Tonight Vs Monaco? PSG Team News For French Cup Final

Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco are set to shift their focus from Ligue 1 to the French Cup competition as both teams prepare to lock horns in the Coupe de France final on Wednesday. The fixture is set to be played at the Stade de France with the kickoff scheduled for 12:45 AM (Thursday, May 20) IST. With PSG set to miss out on a host of players for the all-important final, we look to answer the question, "Is Kylian Mbappe playing tonight?"

Kylian Mbappe injury update

Kylian Mbappe has been a constant feature for the French giants and been a vital cog for the team in the ongoing campaign. The youngster has been on red hot form this season with the attacker finding the back of the net in PSG's 4-0 win over Reims a few days ago. However, questions were raised on Mbappe's fitness after Mauricio Pochettino subbed the French internal off around the 77th-minute mark to bring in Moise Kean on the pitch.

Despite all rumours and speculations, the 22-year-old World Cup winner has been deemed fit and will be in contention to start in the Coupe de France final against AS Monaco on Wednesday. The former AS Monaco star is not only expected to be fit and play but will also be burdened with the responsibility of leading the line as PSG have a number of players unavailable for the match.

AS Monaco vs PSG Team News

Kylian Mbappe will start the match without his regular strike partner Neymar Jr as he remains suspended after picking a third yellow card during the semi-final against Montpellier. Julian Draxler also misses out in attack as the winger was reported to suffer from a hamstring injury earlier last week ruling him out for the Coupe de France final.

Mauricio Pochettino will be unable to call upon and Marco Verratti and Layvin Kurzawa as the duo have been ruled out for the season while Idrissa Gueye remains a major doubt for the game. In defence, Presnel Kimpembe is set to join Neymar on the sidelines after being suspended from the French cup final with Abdou Diallo also racing against time to be declared "match fit".

AS Monaco on the other hand won't be able to call upon Pietro Pellegri as he remains in the treatment room recovering from a back injury. However, they are expected to welcome back Stevan Jovetic into the mix as the striker was involved in the first-team training after suffering from a calf injury and could be in contention to start against Paris Saint-Germain.