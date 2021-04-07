Is Lewandowski Playing Tonight Vs PSG? Robert Lewandowski Injury Update For UCL Clash

Bayern Munich are all set to square off against Paris Saint Germain in what will be a repeat of the 2020 Champions League final on Wednesday. The Bundesliga giants had clinched a memorable thanks to a goal from Kingsley Coman and went on to become the second team to win a "sextuple". A key part of their success remains striker Robert Lewandowski, who has established himself as arguably the greatest striker in Europe over the past 18 months. With just hours for the blockbuster clash, here's more on the Robert Lewandowski injury update and whether is Lewandowski playing tonight or not -

Is Lewandowski playing tonight? When is Lewandowski coming back?

Robert Lewandowski is set to miss both legs of the Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain in what will be a huge blow to Bayern Munich. The defending champions confirmed the news of the Lewandowski injury on social media on March 30,a week before the blockbuster clash against PSG. The 30-year-old was injured in Poland's World Cup qualifying win over Andorra during the international break and missed the game against England. The former Dortmund striker strained a ligament in his right knee and was ruled out for four weeks, the club announced, thus missing the two legs of the Champions League quarterfinals against Paris Saint-Germain.

Robert Lewandowski has been a force of nature this season, continuing his rich form that won him The Best FIFA Men's Player last year. The striker is on course to break Gerd Muller's Bundesliga record of 40 goals in one season and had netted 35 goals already before his injury. In all competitions, Lewandowski has 42 goals in just 36 games for Bayern Munich, averaging more than a goal a game for the Bavarian giants.

Lewandowski return: Striker's exploits before the Lewandowski injury hit headlines

The Polish international had scored 15 goals last year in the Champions League to catapult his team to the title, and his absence will be a huge talking point on Wednesday night. The earliest projected Lewandowski return date would be Bayern's clash against Borussia Monchengladbach on May 8, which answers the 'When is Lewandowski coming back?' query.

Hansi Flick's problems further worsened with another attacker in Serge Gnabry getting ruled out for the clash. The German international tested positive for COVID-19 on the eve of the match and thus was placed under isolation. The 25-year-old was unlikely to feature after Hansi Flick revealed that he had a sore throat, which later was ruled to a be COVID-19 positive test, and was quarantining at home. Midfielder Marc Roca has also been ruled out the clash with injury.

(Image Courtesy: Bayern Twitter)