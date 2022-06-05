Argentina will face Estonia in an international friendly in their first match after winning the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Nations Finalissima against Italy. Lionel Messi powered Argentinal to their second international title in successive years as Argentina defeated Italy 3-0 in the final at the Wembley Stadium in England. He will now turn his focus towards Estonia as Argentina prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Argentina vs Estonia will take place at the Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona, Navarre, Spain. But is Lionel Messi playing for Argentina against Estonia in the international friendly? Let's take a look at the team news.

Argentina vs Estonia team news

Argentina they are expected to make several changes in their starting line-up, with reports suggesting that Paulo Dybala may captain the side and Lionel Messi missing out. However, it is likely that Messi will play for Argentina against Estonia as he was seen practicing with the side

Argentina predicted starting line-up: Franco Armani; Nahuel Molina, Germán Pezzella, Lisandro Martínez, Marcos Acuña; Guido Rodríguez, Rodrigo De Paul; Ángel Di María, Alejandro Gómez, Giovani Lo Celso; Lionel Messi.

Estonia predicted starting line-up: Karl Jakob Hein; Joonas Tamm, Märten Kuusk, Karol Mets; Sergei Zenjov, Vladislav Kreida, Mattias Käit, Konstantin Vassiljev, Vlasiy Sinyavskiy; Henri Anier, Eric Sorga

Also have a look at how to watch Argentina vs Estonia via live streaming in India, US and UK:-

How to watch Argentina vs Estonia on TV?

Unfortunately, No channel in India is going to telecast the Argentina vs Estonia international friendly. It is yet to be announced where the game will be telecasted in the US or UK.

How to to watch live stream of Argentina vs Estonia match?

Football fans in India, wondering how to watch the Argentina vs Estonia, international friendly match, there is some bad news as the match is not likely to streamed by any official broadcaster. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 PM IST in India. However, live updates will be available on social media handles of both the teams. In the UK also, Argentina vs Estonia will start at 8 pm BST but doesn't have a live telecast or a streaming platform. In the US, match will start at 2:00 PM ET and is likely to be streamed on DirectTV app. Meanwhile, the game will be streamed on TyC Sports and streaming on TyC Sports Play, Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play in Argentina.