Is Luis Suarez Playing Tonight Vs Barcelona? Vital Barca Vs Atletico Team News Revealed

FC Barcelona hosts league rivals Atletico Madrid on Matchday 35 of the ongoing LaLiga season on Saturday, May 8. The Spanish domestic league match will be played on Camp Nou with the kickoff scheduled for 4:15 PM (7:45 PM IST). With both teams likely to miss out on a few players ahead of their clash, here is a look at the FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid team news and answer the question 'Is Luis Suarez playing tonight?'

Is Luis Suarez playing tonight? Luis Suarez injury news

Luis Suarez played during Atletico Madrid's 1-0 win over Elche last week when the Uruguayan striker was subbed off to bring in Saul Niguel around the 82nd minute. Despite injury concerns, the 34-year-old attacker has been deemed fit for the clash and is expected to feature against his former club on Saturday, making the Luis Suarez return news a delight for Atletico fans.

FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid team news apart from Luis Suarez injury

Atletico Madrid have an almost full-strength squad to choose from for the clash as they will be without only one first-team starter for their Barcelona game, courtesy the Luis Suarez return. Diego Simeone will miss the services of Renan Lodi who has been deemed ruled out and will also be sweating over the availability of Jose Gimenez. Apart from the duo, the league leaders are reported to have no further injury concerns and are expected to field their strongest 11 with the aim of pocketing three points on Saturday. The Luis Suarez injury update is set to rattle Barcelona.

Barcelona, on the other hand, will be entering this game with a depleted squad as Ronald Koeman will be unable to call upon three first-team players against Atletico Madrid. Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho is reportedly back in his home country to recover from his injury while Spanish youngster Ansu Fati is expected to be back next season. Despite returning to the matchday squad for FC Barcelona, Martin Braithwaite is still far away from reaching match fitness and could be a spectator for this match.

FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Predicted Playing 11s

FC Barcelona- Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Sergino Dest, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann.

Atletico Madrid- Jan Oblak, Jose Maria Gimenez, Stefan Savic, Mario Hermoso, Yannick Carrasco, Kieran Trippier, Koke,Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Luis Suarez, Angel Correa.

FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

FC Barcelona trail Atletico Madrid by only two points and with less than five matches in the ongoing Spanish domestic league, a loss for either side will potentially kick them out of the three-pronged title race. Ronald Koeman's side have been fantastic in the ongoing season and will be aiming to pocket three points on Saturday. They start the match as favourites and are expected to eke out a narrow win at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction- FC Barcelona 2-1 Atletico Madrid