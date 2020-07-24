Is Neymar Playing Tonight? PSG Vs St-Etienne Coupe De France Final Team News

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will square off against St-Etienne in the French Cup final 2020 this week. The match will be played on Friday (Saturday according to IST). There has been lack of clarity on questions such as - is Neymar playing tonight against St-Etienne in the final, citing his injury concerns over the course of the season.

Coupe de France final live: Tuchel speaks on Neymar injury concerns

Ahead of the French Cup final 2020, PSG manager Thomas Tuchel spoke on the Neymar injury concerns. The manager tried to clear the air on the most asked question by fans of the Ligue 1 champions - Is Neymar playing tonight? Tuchel claimed that Neymar has returned in good shape and form post the coronavirus induced lockdown, although he wasn't surprised at his quick recovery.

Muito feliz em voltar .. bom trabalho equipe, vamos continuar 💪🏽👊🏽🔥



Very happy to be back .. good work guys 💪🏽👊🏽🔥



Keep going 🤪 pic.twitter.com/wbwfAe6CXI — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) July 12, 2020

The manager, ahead of the French Cup final, claimed that Neymar does not find it difficult to adapt to training sessions. Neymar was given minutes in the previous two friendlies and he will be on the field to play St-Etienne in the final, Tuchels asserted, describing him as a player who is decisive in key moments during big games.

Coupe de France final live: Neymar injury concerns post Waasland-Beveren game

In the previous game, PSG were up against Belgian side Waasland-Beveren. Although the Ligue 1 champions netted seven goals, while conceding none, Neymar claimed that he could have been injured probably attributing it to the physicality of the gameplay by his opponents. However, speaking to beIN Sports, Tuchel rubbished off the Neymar injury concerns, claiming that there were no injury issues with the Brazilian and he is match ready.

Coupe de France final live: Team news

Tuchel has a fit squad ahead of the French Cup final, except for left-back Juan Bernat who is doubtful for the game. No player is facing any sort of suspension, much to the relief of the manager. However, St-Etienne will have to cope with the absence of Kevin Monnet-Paquet. The striker is set to miss the game, having sustained a long-term injury. On the other hand, defender William Saliba will not be available for the clash, having returned to his parent club Arsenal on the conclusion of his loan deal.

Image courtesy: Neymar Twitter