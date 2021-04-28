Is Neymar Playing Tonight Vs Man City? PSG Team News For UCL Clash

PSG are all set to square off against Manchester City in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final on Wednesday night. The match is of huge significance to PSG who were beaten by Bayern Munich in last year's Champions League final. If PSG are to correct their wrongs of last year, they will require a star-studded line-up against City. With that in mind, it raises the questions: Is Neymar playing tonight? And what is the latest Neymar injury update?

Is Neymar playing tonight? When is Neymar coming back?

Neymar has and continues to be a major influence in the PSG dressing room. The 2014-15 Champions League winner has scored six goals in seven matches in this year's Champions League. However, multiple injuries in recent months have reduced the Brazilian's game time this year as he has only managed 14 Ligue 1 appearances this entire season.

Neymar suffered an abductor injury earlier in the season while featuring for Mauricio Pochettino's side in the Round of 64 of the French Cup against SM Caen. As a result, the former Santos man was also ruled out of PSG's win against Barcelona at Camp Nou. However, the latest Neymar injury update is a positive sign for PSG as the Brazilian winger has managed to remain fit since returning to action against Lyon last month.

PSG team news: Neymar return expected against Manchester City

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday ahead of the Manchester City clash, Neymar claimed that he was in shape and was interested in making it to the final again. "I feel good, both mentally and physically. As I said, we're ready for the match that we're going to play, and I'll do everything I can in order to help the club win and reach the final," he explained. With Neymar injury concerns out of the way, Pep Guardiola's side will be aware of the counter-attacking threat the Brazilian poses.

ðŸŽ™ @neymarjr: "We're ready for the match that we're going to play, and I'll do everything I can in order to help the club win and reach the final."#UCL | #PSGMCI https://t.co/8oro6R2t5L — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 27, 2021

Other than a Neymar return, PSG are set to receive a massive injury boost as Keylor Navas and Marco Verratti are also deemed fit to be in contention to make the starting line-up. Club captain Marquinhos and Abdou Diallo are also in contention but may face late fitness issues. Meanwhile, Juan Bernat will remain on the sidelines with an injury.

PSG expected starting line-up: Keylor Navas, Mitchel Bakker, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Colin Dagba, Marco Verratti, Ander Herrera, Pablo Sarabia, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi