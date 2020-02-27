Is Paul Pogba Playing Tonight Vs Club Brugge? Man United Star's Injury Update

The question 'Is Paul Pogba playing tonight?' has popped up in the minds of Manchester United fans ever since his injury in September. The French World Cup winner featured in just one game since the injury, in December. Since then, Paul Pogba has been ruled out of the Manchester United squad having undergone surgery on an ankle injury in January 2020. Find out is Paul Pogba playing tonight against Club Brugge in the Europa League Round of 32.

Paul Pogba injury update:

Pogba talks up Liverpool's chances of winning the Premier League

Paul Pogba on Liverpool: "They are so way ahead of everyone else. They have not lost a single game yet this season in the league. They already have one hand on the Premier League trophy." (Espn) — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) February 24, 2020

Is Paul Pogba playing tonight?

Find out which Reds are at Ole's disposal for our #UEL round-of-32 second leg 👇#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 25, 2020

Not sure if Manchester United fans will be happy or sad by this revelation but the answer to the question 'Is Paul Pogba playing tonight against Club Brugge?' is NO. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not included the former Juventus player in the squad to play the Belgian club on Thursday night at Old Trafford. Paul Pogba, along with the likes of Lee Grant and Marcus Rashford has been ruled out of contention from the UEFA Europa League clash. So, exactly when is Paul Pogba coming back?

Paul Pogba injury update

When is Paul Pogba coming back?

Andre Gomes - Double compound leg break and a dislocated ankle, returns after 105 days!😨



Paul Pogba - Ankle injury and is still not playing after 169 days!🤔



Let that sink in...😳#mufc — W. H-F 🇾🇪 (@iamwesleyy) February 23, 2020

Paul Pogba has been out of training since Boxing Day last year. The midfielder underwent surgery on his ankle in January. He has been recovering from that injury in Dubai over the last couple of weeks. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had earlier said that Pogba is 'nowhere close to making a return.' Solskjaer was quoted saying that "Pogba has not been part of team training yet. He's not anywhere near that yet. As a player, the last thing you want to be is injured, and not being able to contribute to your team. Paul's a footballer and he wants to play football. He knows he has to work hard now. He's been out for so long now, it's a challenge for him as well to get back into shape. I've been injured for a long time myself, it's a difficult period of your career, but it's part and parcel of being a player. He's taken off his cast, so when he comes back here we'll integrate him with us. Hopefully soon. He's started running on the treadmill now, so he's getting closer. Hopefully, we'll see him back soon." The 'When is Paul Pogba coming back' story, therefore, is bound to go on for a while.

