ISL 2020/21: Kerala Blasters To Face ATK-Mohun Bagan In The Curtain-raiser On November 20

The fixtures of the upcoming edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) have been announced. The seventh edition of the tournament will get underway on Friday, November 20 when two-time finalists Kerala Blasters locks horns against the defending champions, ATK-Mohun Bagan, at the GMC Stadium Bambolim. The tournament will be played behind closed doors at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda; GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim; and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

ATK are the defending champions. They are the most successful team of this competition with three title wins in 2014, 2016, and, 2019-20 editions respectively.

Here are the fixtures for the first 11 rounds of the ISL 2020/21 season. The entire schedule will reportedly be unveiled at a later date.

From @atkmohunbaganfc to @sc_eastbengal, here's what the first 1⃣1⃣ rounds of fixtures in the #HeroISL 2020-21 season look like 🗓️

Meanwhile, ATK, who had defeated Chennaiyin FC for their record third title have merged with the famous as well as legendary I-League club FC Mohun Bagan and therefore, the club will now be known as ATK Mohun Bagan. The collaboration had taken place in July this year.

The league matches will take place from November to February while the schedule for the knockout matches (semi-finals & final) has not been announced.

As per reports, the schedule for the remaining 55 league matches will be published in December post clarity on calendar dates of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Competitions matches.

The grand finale of the 2019-20 season was also played behind closed doors at Goa's Fatorda Stadium in March this year due to the global pandemic.