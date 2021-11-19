ISL 2021, ATKMB Vs KBFC: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Playing XI, Team News And More

The opening match of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) will see ATK Mohun Bagan take on Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Friday, November 19, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST.

The Mariners came close to winning the trophy last season, losing out 2-1 in the finals to Mumbai City FC and have added more reinforcements this time around to their existing core and are among the favourites to win this year.

On the other hand, Kerala Blasters finished 10th on the points table and will hope that a change in guard will turn things for them this time around, as the club continues its quest to get hands on the most coveted trophy.

In terms of team news ATK Mohun Bagan's Tiri is said to have picked up an niggle during training, but it is uncertain if he misses out tonight. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters have all members available for the clash.

ATKMB vs KBFC live: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters Head-to-head

ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC have faced each other twice so far, with ATK Mohun Bagan emerging victorious on both occasions. The Mariners won the first game 1-0 and also picked up a narrow win 3-2 win the last time these two sides met.

ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 prediction: Probable ATKMB vs KBFC playing 11

ATK Mohun Bagan probable 11 - Amrinder Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Tiri, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, David Williams

Kerala Blasters probable 11 - Albino Gomes, Nishu Kumar, Enes Sipovic, Marko Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez

ISL 2021 live: Top picks for ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 team

ATKMB vs KBFC live: ATK Mohun Bagan top picks

Roy Krishna

Hugo Boumous

ATKMB vs KBFC live: Kerala Blasters top picks

Adrian Luna

Sahal Abdul Samad

ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 Prediction: ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Amrinder Singh

Defenders - Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Enes Sipovic

Midfielders - Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Sahal Abdul Samad (VC), Adrian Luna

Forwards - Rahul K P, Alvaro Vazquez, Roy Krishna (C)

Note: The above ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 prediction, ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 team and ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

