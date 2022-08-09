Ismaila Sarr Scores Jaw-dropping David Beckham-esque Goal From Inside His Own Half: WATCH

It was a day of highs and lows for Watford forward Ismaila Sarr who not only probably scored the goal of the season but also missed a penalty which cost his team all three points. The Watford vs West Bromich Albion ended in a 1-1 draw after Sarr missed a penalty to give his team a two-goal cushion. After two matches Watford are fourth in the EFL Championship standings with one win and one draw.

Watford vs West Bromich Albion: Ismaila Sarr's goal of the season

Ismaila Sarr's goal from inside his half gave Watford the lead against West Bromich Albion. The Senegal player controlled the ball a couple of yards behind the halfway mark before taking a shot. West Bromich Albion goalkeeper David Button was a long way off his line due to which he failed to save Sarr’s effort. The shot from Sarr saw the ball taking just one bounce before dropping into the net. The goal was a resemblance to the one scored by David Beckham against Wimbledon in 1996 and Wayne Rooney's at West Ham in 2014.

Watford vs West Brom match highlights

Watford keeper Bachmann was excellent between the sticks as he denied goal-scoring opportunities to Darnell Furlong and Grant in quick succession. John Swift came close to giving West Brom the lead but Bachmann denied him from close range. Sarr broke the deadlock in the 12th minute with a goal from the halfway mark which even West Brom keeper David Button could not keep out.

Karlan Grant levelled the score for West Brom in injury time of the first half. The striker compensated for his earlier miss by latching onto Grady Diangana's defence-splitting pass, and firing beyond the grasp of Bachmann to level proceedings two minutes prior to the break.

The game once again turned in Watford's favour midway through the second half when West Brom defender Semi Ajayi's clumsy challenge saw Ismaila Sarr going down inside the box resulting in a penalty kick. After scoring the breathtaking goal in the first half the striker failed to double the lead as he saw his effort from 12 yards being easily saved by Wst Brom goalkeeper Button in the 73rd minute.