Italy National Football Team Players: Top 5 Stars To Watch Out For At Euro 2020

Italy qualified for Euro 2020 with a 100 per cent record and return to the international scene following their shock absence at the 2018 World Cup. The Azzurri have been clubbed alongside Turkey, Switzerland and Wales in Group A and began their campaign with an impressive 3-0 win over the Turks on matchday 1. Under Roberto Mancini, a confident Italy will be looking to go deep in the tournament as they boast a well-balanced squad with experience and youth. Here's a look at some of the best players in the Italy squad for the major European tournament.

On the eve of their Euro 2020 clash against Turkey, Italy submitted a request to UEFA to bring in Fiorentina's Gaetano Castrovilli in their 26-man squad after Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini pulled up with a muscular problem in training midweek. However, despite suffering a massive blow with Pelligrini's injury, Italy still have a number of players to watch out for at Euro 2020.

5) Federico Chiesa: The Juventus starlet had a stellar debut season with Juventus the last term, registering 13 goals and 10 assists as he established himself as one of the top young prospects in Europe. He has made himself a fixture of Roberto Mancini's Italy side and will be looking to continue taking enormous responsibility and lead his country this summer. Chiesa made an appearance off the bench against Turkey and will be hoping for more game time as the tournament progresses.

4) Gianluigi Donnarumma: The burgeoning shot-stopper is ready to take over the mantle from legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and has already made a name for himself on the big stage at just 22 years of age. He also has several years of experience at a tender age, having already made 251 appearances for AC Milan. He is on the verge of joining PSG this summer after talks of a contract extension with the Rossoneri broke down.

3) Marco Verratti: The midfield gem has appeared in 223 matches for Paris Saint Germain in Ligue 1 and has also made 40 appearances for Italy. Verratti has established himself as a pass master over the years and will be vital for Italy as he has the ability to control games from a deep-lying position.

2) Giorgio Chiellini: The veteran centre-back is one of the biggest names in Italian football. He has appeared in record 403 matches for Juventus. At 36, Chiellini is entering the twilight years of his career but his experience and ability to read the game will be crucial for Italy. The Italy captain is also physically strong, aggressive and is often spotted barking orders to his teammates from the back, motivating his players when they need it.

1) Nicolo Barella: The midfielder has been the cornerstone of Inter Milan's rise to the Serie A summit this season and is now, arguably, Italy coach Mancini’s most important player across the entire squad. Barella is the complete package, bringing bundles of creativity, vision, a world-class passing range, and a ball-carrying drive that has been likened to England legend Steven Gerrard.

Who is Italy's star player?

Napoli superstar Lorenzo Insigne is arguably the best player in the Italy squad. The 30-year-old playmaker has the ability to unlock the tightest of defences and is tremendous at pressing opposition players when out of possession. He is also a dead-ball specialist and is expected to create plenty of chances for his teammates as well this campaign.

Insigne scored 19 goals and racked up 10 assists for Napoli in all competitions across the 2020-21 campaign. He also scored Italy's third goal against Turkey on Friday.

Full Italy squad for Euro 2020: Who is the Italy national football team captain?

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu.

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Emerson Palmieri , Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Spinazzola, Rafael Toloi.

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Frello Jorge Luiz Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Stefano Sensi, Marco Verratti.

Forwards: Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Giacomo Raspadori.

Team captain: Giorgio Chiellini

