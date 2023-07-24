Italy Vs Argentina Live Streaming: How To Watch FIFA Women's World Cup In India, UK, US

Quick links:
Argentina Wormen's World Cup squad | Image: @afaseleccion/Instagram
Italy and Argentina are all set to clash in the opening-round fixture at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. Both teams are placed in the Group G of the tournament, which also features Sweden and South Africa. Sweden gained a lead in the Group G standings with their 2-1 win against South Africa on Sunday.
Italy and Argentina head into the Group G in a bid to earn some early points in the battle to the knockout rounds of the World Cup. While Italy will be hoping to repeat their heroics of reaching the quarter-final in the previous edition, Argentina will be eyeing their first win at a World Cup. Here’s how you can watch the exciting match live on TV and online.
The Italy vs Argentina, Women’s World Cup Group G match will be played at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand on Monday, July 24. The match is slated to begin at 11:30 am IST/ 2 am ET/ 7 am BST.
Football fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Italy vs Argentina, Women’s World Cup Group G match on FanCode. The live telecast Will be available on DD Sports.
Football fans in the UK can watch the Italy vs Argentina, Women’s World Cup Group G match on the ITV. They can also tune in to the live streaming on ITVX.
Soccer fans in the US can watch the Italy vs Argentina, Women’s World Cup Group G match on FS1, Telemundo (Spanish). The live streaming will be available on Peacock, Telemundo Desportes (Spanish).