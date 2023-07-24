Italy Vs Argentina Live Streaming: How To Watch FIFA Women's World Cup In India, UK, US

Italy and Argentina are all set to clash in the opening-round fixture at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. Both teams are placed in the Group G of the tournament, which also features Sweden and South Africa. Sweden gained a lead in the Group G standings with their 2-1 win against South Africa on Sunday.

3 Things You Need To Know

The Women’s World Cup features 32 teams divided into 8 groups

Defending champions United States are placed in the Group E

The FIFA Women’s World Cup enters its second week the Italy vs Argentina match

What to expect from the Italy vs Argentina, Women’s World Cup match?

Italy and Argentina head into the Group G in a bid to earn some early points in the battle to the knockout rounds of the World Cup. While Italy will be hoping to repeat their heroics of reaching the quarter-final in the previous edition, Argentina will be eyeing their first win at a World Cup. Here’s how you can watch the exciting match live on TV and online.

When and where will the Italy vs Argentina, Women’s World Cup match be played?

The Italy vs Argentina, Women’s World Cup Group G match will be played at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand on Monday, July 24. The match is slated to begin at 11:30 am IST/ 2 am ET/ 7 am BST.

How to watch Italy vs Argentina, Women’s World Cup Group G match in India?

Football fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Italy vs Argentina, Women’s World Cup Group G match on FanCode. The live telecast Will be available on DD Sports.

How to watch Italy vs Argentina, Women’s World Cup Group G match in UK?

Football fans in the UK can watch the Italy vs Argentina, Women’s World Cup Group G match on the ITV. They can also tune in to the live streaming on ITVX.

How to watch Italy vs Argentina, Women’s World Cup Group G match in US?

Soccer fans in the US can watch the Italy vs Argentina, Women’s World Cup Group G match on FS1, Telemundo (Spanish). The live streaming will be available on Peacock, Telemundo Desportes (Spanish).