Italy Vs Austria Go Head To Head, History Between The Two Sides And Stats Comparison

Having emerged as one of the tournament favourites, Italy will square off against Austria on Saturday, June 26 in the last 16 of Euro 2020. The crunch game at Wembley is scheduled to commence at 8:00 PM BST (Sunday, June 27 at 12:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Italy vs Austria head to head record and the history between the two teams.

Italy vs Austria Euro 2020 round of 16 game preview: Italy vs Austria stats

Italy progressed to the round of 16 with a perfect record in their group A. The Azzurri began their campaign with a 3-0 win over Turkey before beating Switzerland by the same scoreline. Roberto Mancini's side then beat Wales in their final group game, qualifying to the knockout stages with nine points from their three games, extending their win streak to 11 games across all competitions. Italy also failed to concede a single goal during the group stages and will be hoping to continue that momentum in the next round.

Meanwhile, Austria made history by qualifying for the knockout rounds of the European championship for the first time. Franco Foda's side began their campaign with a 3-1 win over North Macedonia before suffering a 2-0 defeat against the Netherlands in Group C. Austria finished the group stages with a narrow 1-0 win over Ukraine to seal second place in the group. However, they will now come up against a well-oiled Italian side and will have to be at their sharpest on Saturday.

Italy vs Austria prediction

Italy will head into this game as clear favourites as they've been arguably the best team at the tournament so far. Mancini's men look well organised in all phases of play but Austria will be looking to make it difficult for the four-time world champions. Due to their ruthlessness in front of goal, our prediction for the game is a 3-1 win for Italy.

Italy vs Austria history and H2H record

In 35 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Italy hold the clear advantage. They have won 16 games, lost 11 and drawn eight. They last played each other way back in 2008, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw. Goals from centre-back Emanuel Pogatetz and striker Marc Janko for Austria was cancelled out by a goal from striker Alberto Gilardino and an own goal from goalkeeper Ramazan Ozcan for Italy.

Image Credits - Azzurri, OFB Instagram