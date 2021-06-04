Italy Vs Czech Republic Prediction, Team News And Live Stream Details

Italy are set to take on the Czech Republic in their second and final warmup game as they continue their preparations for the upcoming European Championships. The game will be played at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium and will kick off at 12:15 AM IST on Saturday, June 5. Here's a look at where to watch Italy vs Czech Republic live stream, team news, Italy vs Czech Republic H2H record and our Italy vs Czech Republic prediction for the same.

Italy vs Czech Republic Prediction and preview

Roberto Mancini's Italy have been named as the dark horses for the competition and their 7-0 win over San Marino in the first warmup game proved why the Azzuri will be a thought team to go against in the Euro 2020. Mancini has so far made a success of bouncing back from the bitter humiliation of failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Italy have since eased to qualification for both the Euros and the semi-finals of the ongoing Nations League; also claiming three wins from three on the road to Qatar 2022, and enter into the Euro 2020 on the back of good form at home.

Czech Republic's plans were dealt a huge blow with the coronavirus restrictions in Scotland, meaning that the Italy game will be their first friendly before they head into the competition. While they were set to park at Hampden Park, the team will now set base in Prague and will travel to and from the UK for each of their finals fixtures. Jaroslav Silhavy's team will feature in Group D alongside England, Scotland and Croatia and while qualification will seem far etched, the Czechs will hope to make a mark at the tournament. Italy are favourites on Friday and are likely to clinch a comfortable win at home.

Italy vs Czech Republic H2H record

In six head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. The Czech Republic have won two games, lost two and drawn two. The two countries last faced each other in 2013, with Italy beating the Czech Republic 2-1. Second-half goals from centre-back Giorgio Chiellini and forward Mario Balotelli sealed the deal for Italy back in the day and Mancini will hope for a similar result on Friday.

Italy vs Czech Republic team news

Stefano Sensi has been included in the Italy squad despite still suffering from an adductor injury, but is not expected to feature yet, while Lazio centre-back Francesco Acerbi has been out with sprained ligaments. Marco Verratti is also an injury doubt and is likely to kiss game. As for the Czech Republic, Lukas Provod is a major absence for Jaroslav Silhavy's side while centre-back Ondrej Kudela is banned, as he serves a 10-match suspension for racial abuse of an opponent.

Italy vs Czech Republic team news: Predicted XIs

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Bonucci, Palmieri; Cristante, Locatelli, Barella; Berardi, Belotti, Insigne

Czech Republic: Vaclik; Coufal, Zima, Celustka, Boril; Soucek, Holes; Jankto, Darida, Kral; Schick

Where to watch Italy vs Czech Republic in India?

In India, the game will telecast live on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3. The Italy vs Czech Republic live stream will be available on SonyLIV.

