Italy's Incredible 37-game Unbeaten Streak Ended By Spain: All The Stats And Records

Italy's national football team's historic unbeaten streak finally came to an end as they were defeated 2-1 by Spain in the UEFA Nations League semi-final on Thursday at the San Siro in Milan. Prior to their loss against Spain, Italy had managed to remain undefeated in 37 matches, over a span of two years. However, on the night, Roberto Mancini's men were unable to defend against the Spanish attack.

This was the first meeting between the two after their clash in the semi-finals of the UEFA Euro 2020 back in July this year, which saw Italy win on penalties thanks to some superb saves from Gianluigi Donnarumma. This time around, it was a different story as Italy were unable to produce their usual strong defensive displays. They were also reduced to 10 in the 42nd minute after Leonardo Bonucci was shown the double yellows.

Italy vs Spain Match Review

Within the first 17 minutes of the game, Spain managed to take the lead after a fine ball from Mikel Oyarzabal on the left-hand side of the pitch to Ferran Torres who made a good run in as he finished well from about 10 yards out. It came as a little surprise as both the teams were playing a rather reserved game. But the goal changed it all as a minute after the goal, Marcos Alonso hit the post from a well-struck volley. Italy had two golden opportunities to grab the equaliser through Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, but both were unable to capitalise. In the 42nd minute, Bonucci was shown his second yellow for an elbow to Sergio Busquets face that meant that the Italian defender had to have an early shower. In the second minute of injury time before the halftime whistle, Spain managed to double their lead thanks to a second goal from Ferran Torres who brilliantly nodded in a cross from Oyarzabal again.

The second half saw Spain hold back a little as Federico Chiesa hit the post in the 60th minute. Around the 82nd minute, Chiesa went on a sensational run after a corner for Spain. The Azzuri cleared the ball out from the penalty area and Chiesa went off and took everyone out with some superb dribbling, one on one with the keeper he laid the ball to Lorenzo Pelligrini to finish into an empty net. But sadly that was only a consolation goal for Italy as they ended up losing 2-1.

Chiellini sad about defeat but says it will help team grow

Giorgio Chiellini spoke after the match and said that it was a tough game and losing at home was difficult. He said that sometimes they have to accept the opposition is a very strong team that causes them problems

“It’s a pity the defeat came in Milan, but there is proud for this extraordinary run of results,” the Juventus skipper told RAI Sport. “It’s a necessary stage in the growth process for a team that can still do far better. We knew it was a difficult match, we called for patience and clear minds, sometimes you have to accept the opposition is a very strong team that causes you problems."

He then added that it was a sad defeat as they wanted to carry on their undefeated run, but the loss will help their 'growth process'. He also praised the rest of the team for their relentless attitude as they pulled a goal back despite being a man short.

It’s a pity, we wanted to continue this unbeaten run, but the fact is this will help our growth process. We almost got it back on level terms when down to 10 men and 2-0 down, so that shows what we’re capable of.

(Image: @Euro2024/Twitter)