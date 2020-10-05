Jadon Sancho Attends Birthday Party In England Ahead Of Transfer Deadline Day

Jadon Sancho is back in the UK and was seen attending a packed birthday party as speculations surrounding his future continue to circulate. However, this particular presence of the Dortmund star is not surprising as the player is due to meet up with the England squad ahead of their friendly against Wales and two Nations League clashes against Belgium and Denmark respectively.

Jadon Sancho attends a birthday party in England ahead of transfer deadline day

Jadon Sancho was seen flouting strict COVID-19 laws as he attended birthday boy and teammate Tammy Abraham's birthday party along with Chelsea new signing Ben Chilwell. This party meeting comes just 36 hours before the trio report for England duty. This puts their place in the national team in a jeopardy.

However, according to The Sun, the Football Association has said the footage has been reviewed and the three players will remain in the squad as it stands. Birthday boy Tammy Abraham has apologized for the violation of the rules and said that all he could do now is learn from it. He promised that such an incident will never happen again.

Abraham is quoted by The Sun to have said: "Though I was totally unaware this was planned, I would like to wholeheartedly apologise for the naivety shown for the organisation and attending of this gathering".

Man United transfer news

Manchester United are still looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the transfer deadline day. With a Jadon Sancho move highly unlikely, Manchester United are bringing in Edinson Cavani, who is flying to England to undergo a medical ahead of a free transfer. As time ticks ahead of the transfer deadline day, reports suggest that the club have finally agreed with a deal with Porto to sign defender Alex Telles. However, the big expected Sancho transfer is highly unlikely.

In departures, right-back Diogo Dalot has officially left Manchester United, signing on loan for AC Milan. While Chris Smalling is still to complete a move to AS Roma as Manchester United keep hold to their high asking price.

Image Credits: Borussia Dortmund (Black and Yellow) Instagram