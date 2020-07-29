Jadon Sancho Transfer: Man United Given 12-day Deadline To Seal £110 Million Move

The Jadon Sancho transfer negotiations seem to have no end, with Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United yet to reach an agreement. The England international has his heart set on a Premier League return next season having informed the Bundesliga giants of his intentions and dream to ply his trade at Old Trafford. In the latest round of Jadon Sancho transfer rumours, reports suggest that Dortmund have set an August 10 deadline to seal for the Red Devils to seal the deal.

Football transfer news: Dortmund set August 10 deadline for Jadon Sancho transfer

Although Dortmund are determined to hold on to the England international, the club are also aware of their player's wish to play at Man United. Meanwhile, Dortmund's pre-season is scheduled to begin from Thursday, after which they head to Switzerland for a 12-day training camp. According to German media publication Bild, Dortmund will look to reach an understanding with Man United by August 10.

Football transfer news: Man United unwilling to meet Dortmund's Jadon Sancho value

Dortmund had earlier valued the Jadon Sancho transfer at £110 million ($142 million). However, Man United are unwilling to meet the Jadon Sancho value. Instead, several reports claim that the Premier League heavyweights have presented an offer of £89 million ($115 million). The coronavirus pandemic is expected to bring down the transfer fees in the upcoming window.

Sancho earns a mammoth £190,000 a week ($250,000), with his Dortmund contract set to expire in two years. He netted 20 goals as well as an equal number of assists this season, intensifying interest from Europe's heavyweights. Man United star Jesse Lingard recently spoke of his desire to play alongside the England international. He reportedly described Sancho as a great player asserting that he has seen him play well for the England national team.

Football transfer news: Kingsley Coman to Man United if Jadon Sancho transfer fails?

If the Jadon Sancho transfer to Man United fails to materialise, the Red Devils will reportedly shift their focus to the signing of Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman. However, German media reports suggest that the Bavarians will not negotiate a sale for Coman, who has become a prominent figure at the Allianz Arena. Bayern manager Hansi Flick is also eager to hold on to the winger and is also on the lookout for another winger for squad depth.

