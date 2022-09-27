Jamaica Vs Argentina Live Streaming: How To Watch International Football Friendly?

Following a comfortable 3-0 victory over Honduras a few days ago, the Argentine football team is all set to face Jamaica in their next international friendly on Tuesday. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting contest featuring one of the top sides in the world, here is a look at how to watch the international friendly live in India and the US, and the Jamaica vs Argentina live streaming details.

What time will Jamaica vs Argentina begin?

The international friendly between Jamaica and Argentina will begin live at 5:30 AM IST on Wednesday, September 28.

Where will Jamaica vs Argentina take place?

The Jamaica vs Argentina match will take place at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

How to watch this international friendly live in India?

Unfortunately, there will be no official telecast or live stream of this match in India. However, fans can track the live scores and updates of the clash on the official social media handles of the two teams.

Where to watch Jamaica vs Argentina live in US?

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch the international friendly between Jamaica and Argentina live can tune in to the beIN Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The match will be telecasted live on beIN Sports xTra. As for the Jamaica vs Argentina live streaming, fans can tune in to the fuboTV app. The game will begin live at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, September 27.

How to watch the international friendly live in Argentina?

Argentian fans wanting to watch their side face Jamiaca in an international friendly can tune into TyC Sports Argentina, Claro Sports or TyC Sports Play. The clash will begin live at 9:00 PM ART on Tuesday, September 27.

Jamaica vs Argentina team news

Jamaica predicted starting line-up: John Barnes; Adrian Mariappa, Jamal Lowe, Deshorn Brown, Amari'i Bell; Demar Stewart, Jon Russell; Bobby-Cordova Reid, Ravel Morrison, Leon Bailey; Michail Antonio

Argentina predicted starting line-up: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Giovani Lo Celso; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria