James Ward-Prowse Takes Horrific Penalty, Netizens Term It As 'Worst Of All Time'- WATCH

Penalties make football unique because you're not sure whether you can score or not until you hit the back of the net. Even the best players in the world who practice it every day might miss a penalty during a crucial match. Despite being one of the best set-piece takers in the world of football, James Ward-Prowse occasionally falters, as shown in the following instance.

3 things you need to know

Southampton faced Goztepe on Saturday in a friendly

Southampton were relegated from the Premier League last season

Goztepe finished 7th in the 2nd division of the Turkish league

Also Read: Lionel Messi Dons Inter Miami Jersey For The 1st Time, After Officially Signing Deal With MLS Club

What happened during the Goztepe vs Southampton pre-season friendly?

The match between Southampton and Goztepe SK took place on Saturday night at the Bornova Aziz Kocaolu Stadium in Izmir. Southampton's preseason campaign, in which they struggled right away, reached its second game in the summer friendlies. In actuality, Russell Martin's squad narrowly avoided scoring twice.

Having fallen behind 1-0 after 26 minutes, Southampton, who had recently been relegated, had a chance to level the score in the 57th minute. The responsibility fell on the usually dependable James Ward-Prowse, who stepped up from the penalty spot.

However, in an unusual turn of events, the 28-year-old footballer failed to hit the target, sending the ball over the crossbar. As he lost his balance during the shot, this episode stands out as one of the most unusual incidents in his career thus far. Charly Alcaraz equalised for Southampton after around sixty minutes of play. However, it was James Ward-Prowse's unlucky penalty miss that drew the most attention and became a hot topic on social media.

James Ward-Prowse with the worst penalty in football history pic.twitter.com/Z9mrfhBqjT — Transfersthathappened (@actualtransfers) July 15, 2023

Also Read: Mexico Seeks A Gold Cup Championship Against Panama In Redemption Tour After Disappointing World Cup

What was James Ward-Prowse’s last word on penalties?

Before this penalty miss, the player also missed in a crucial match between Southampton and Leicester City in March. However, after the game, the player admitted that he would prefer taking a free-kick over a penalty. Talking to Sky Sports, he quoted:

I’d rather a free-kick, to be honest. But there you go, sometimes you score them and sometimes you don’t, Fair play to the keeper, he read it this time. But the main thing is we came away with three points and that is better than any goal you can score.

Ward-Prowse is linked with leaving Southampton in the summer transfer window. According to the reports, he might be seen playing in the Premier League despite finishing last with Southampton last season. West Ham, Tottenham, and Aston Villa have thought of buying the midfielder.