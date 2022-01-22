Jamie Carragher Reveals Lionel Messi Called Him 'a Donkey' Post His Criticism Of PSG Move

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has hilariously revealed that Lionel Messi referred to him as a 'donkey' after the pundit censured the Argentine's dream move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

While the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is yet to fire on all cylinders in Ligue 1, he does seem to have rediscovered his form in the UEFA Champions League, suggesting that it is only a matter of time before Messi returns to his best in France.

Jamie Carragher makes hilarious revelation about Lionel Messi

Jamie Carragher described the backlash he has faced recently after he criticized Lionel Messi's move to PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo's dream return to Manchester United this season. While speaking to Sky Sports, the 43-year old said, "I had a little pop at Ronaldo early in the season. I didn't think it was a great signing for United. And I said the example of Messi. I didn't think Messi was a great signing for PSG.

During Norwich City's 3-0 win over Watford on Friday night, Carragher revealed Messi's response as he said, "I got a private message on Instagram from the man (Messi) himself. I will not be showing private messages, but he basically called me a donkey." The English pundit then hilariously went on to add that the Argentine star is perhaps a fan of their program as he must have heard Carragher's comments then.

One game a week, a good opportunity to work on the possession game, the pressing, the defensive movement.. 🎙 pic.twitter.com/XBuLONGhah — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 22, 2022

"He watches Monday Night Football, so hopefully he's watching Friday Night Football as well because Lionel I absolutely love you. The greatest player of all time - and compared to you, I was a donkey, I accept that," added Carragher. While the 43-year old may have accepted that he perhaps was not as good as Messi, he believes that Liverpool star winger Mohamed Salah is perhaps better than the Argentine at the moment.

"But you're not getting into this team. You haven't played well enough, even if you did win the Copa America in the summer. It's not enough to leave my man out, Mo Salah," concluded Carragher. In 11 Ligue 1 matches, Messi has just scored one goal and four assists. His form is significantly better in the UEFA Champions League though as he has found the back of the net on five occasions in five matches.