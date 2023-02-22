Jamie Carragher Takes Huge Dig At Van Dijk After Liverpool's 5-2 Defeat To Real Madrid

Jamie Carragher slammed a hapless Liverpool following their shambolic defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the Champions League and went on a notch ahead as he tore apart Virgil van Dijk, insisting he could take his place in the heart of the Liverpool backline. A 5-2 defeat at Anfield would mean the Reds would need to score at least four goals to have any chance of securing a place in the Champions League quarterfinal. The reverse fixture is scheduled to be played on 16th March at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jamie Carragher slammed Virgil van Dijk following horrendous Champions League defeat

Liverpool looked towards a comfortable victory with two quick goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah. A Vinicius Junior brace helped the visitors to restore parity and a frantic second half saw Los Blancos putting in three more goals to inflict more damage to Jurgen Klopp's side.

There were real expectations from the home side as Liverpool's last two victories in the Premier League put them on the cusp of pulling off a famous victory at Anfield. But they failed to carve a niche and are now in danger of missing out on a place in the Champions League quarterfinal.

Carragher didn't hold back and launched a scathing attack on van Dijk who hasn't been at his best this campaign. "So this Liverpool defence now, who have been told for years they've got some of the best players in the world, can't cope because for years they've had a front six in front of them that have probably worked harder and smarter than any other team in world football - and now that's gone it's completely fell apart.

"What I would say is, because as a Liverpool fan we absolutely adore this manager and team, and they've done so much for the club the last four/five years, it hurts you to say anything negative because they've given you so much, but Liverpool are eighth in the Premier League.

"They've just been battered 5-2 in the Champions League.

'I know it's Real Madrid, but these are the two teams that were in the final last year. It's not acceptable watching this season.

"We keep looking for reasons and excuses, but no. It's nowhere near good enough and defensively right now... what makes me laugh is Virgil van Dijk said I wouldn't get in that back four about two months ago. I think I'd take his place at the moment!

"Some of the players there, Joe Gomez tonight... I mean listen, we've all had bad nights, real bad nights as players and maybe I shouldn't kick someone when they're down because I'm sure he'll feel terrible right now, but [people] keep talking about midfield players Liverpool need, and that's right, [but] I think Liverpool need defenders as well because when they get exposed they can't defend."