Jamie Vardy Surpasses Didier Drogba's Premier League Goal Tally With Brace Vs West Brom

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy picked up his scoring streak right where he left off last season. After winning the Premier League Gold Boot last campaign with 23 goals, Vardy opened the new season scoring twice at West Bromwich Albion in a 3-0 win for the Foxes. Timothy Castagne marked his debut for Leicester with a goal in the second half, which paved way for a fantastic attacking display for Brendan Rodgers' men.

Jamie Vardy edges out Didier Drogba in Premier League all-time goal tally

Jamie Vardy, 33, scored twice from the spot to overtake Chelsea legend Didier Drogba's Premier League goal tally. With his brace against West Brom, Vardy has now scored 105 goals in England's top flight, one more than the former Ivory Coast striker. Impressively, Vardy achieved the feat in 42 fewer games than the Ivorian (105 in 212 as compared to 104 in 254).

Surpassing Didier Drogba's goal tally was not the only feat Vardy achieved during Sunday's 3-0 win over the Baggies. Sunday's brace at The Hawthorns meant Jamie Vardy has scored against West Brom in all five Premier League away appearances. Former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy achieved a similar feat against Newcastle United during his legendary spell with the Red Devils.

5 - Jamie Vardy has scored in all five of his away Premier League appearances against West Brom – the only player in Premier League history to play in as many away matches against an opponent while scoring in each game is Ruud van Nistelrooy against Newcastle (also five). Thorn. pic.twitter.com/RsmCQJfeAz — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 13, 2020

This is not the first time that Vardy has equalled/surpassed Van Nistelrooy's Premier League record. During Leicester's Premier League winning season in 2015-16, Vardy made history by scoring in a record-breaking 11 matches in a row, beating Van Nistelrooy's record of scoring in 10 consecutive league appearances. Ironically, Vardy broke the record with his goal against Manchester United, in a 1-1 draw in November 2015.

Meanwhile, it was a great start to the season for Leicester City, who started the game without several key players (Jonny Evans and Ricardo Pereira). As mentioned, Castagne scored the opener in the 56th minute, sending in a power header off a cross from Dennis Praet. Vardy sealed the win in the final 20 minutes, beating West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone twice from the spot.

After a sub-par end to their last campaign, where Leicester missed out on Champions League qualification on the final day of the competition, Brendan Rodgers must be delighted with his side's performance on Sunday. The Foxes will host Burnley next Sunday in the Premier League, before hosting Arsenal in the Carabao Cup during the mid-week.

(Image Credits: Premier League Twitter Handle)