Japan's Dressing Room After Germany Win Is As Spotless As Their Performance; Take A Look

The Japanese football team produced one of the biggest upsets of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on November 23 by registering a massive win over Germany. While the players undoubtedly won many hearts for their spectacular performance, a gesture that even earned them more praise was their clean-up act after the game.

As seen in the image put up by FIFA below, the Japanese football team completely cleaned up their dressing room at the Khalifa International Stadium after their huge win over Germany. The Blue Samurai's cleaning-up act was as 'spotless' as their remarkable performance against the mighty Germans.

After an historic victory against Germany at the #FIFAWorldCup on Match Day 4, Japan fans cleaned up their rubbish in the stadium, whilst the @jfa_samuraiblue left their changing room at Khalifa International Stadium like this. Spotless.



Domo Arigato.

However, the Japanese football team were not the only ones who put up this kind gesture as the fans did the same inside the stadium. In a video shared by FIFA World Cup's Twitter handle, Japanese fans can be seen cleaning up the Khalifa International Stadium by picking up garbage under the seats. This is not the first time that Japanese fans have showcased this sweet gesture as they also did the same during the tournament's opening game between Qatar and Ecuador.

Tidying up after one of their greatest #FIFAWorldCup wins 👏



Huge respect to these Japanese fans 🙌 #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/RVwLwykPeq — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 24, 2022

Japan produce incredible comeback to upset Germany

Despite conceding the opener in the 33rd minute to Ilkay Gundogan, the Japanese football team showcased incredible spirit to produce a sensational comeback. They controlled all the pressure put by Germany and kept the score down to 1-0 before scoring two late goals to pull off a huge upset. Ritsu Doan scored the equalizer in the 75th minute before Takuma Asano netted the winner eight minutes after.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu was delighted with his side's performance as he said after the game, "I believe it’s a historic moment, a historic victory. If I think about the development of Japanese soccer, thinking of players, for them this was a big surprise."

He went on to credit Germany's domestic leagues for the improvement of Japanese footballers by adding, "They’re fighting in a very strong, tough, prestigious league. They’ve been building up their strength. In that context, we believe that those divisions (Bundesliga and second division) have been contributing to the development of Japanese players. I’m very grateful for that," added Moriyasu.