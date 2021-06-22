JDT Vs NGY Dream11: Johor Darul Ta’zim Vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Johor Darul Ta’zim and Nagoya Grampus square off against each other in their upcoming AFC Champions League match on Tuesday, June 22. The match is set to take place at the Rajamangala Nationwide Stadium in Bangkok with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM. Let's have a look at the JDT vs NGY Dream11 team and top picks alongside other details of this clash.

JDT vs NGY Match Preview

Johor Darul Ta’zim are set to play their first match of their Asian Champions League for the upcoming season against Nagoya Grampus with both teams tied up in the Group G of the ongoing campaign. Based out of Malaysia, they will head into the game as the first ranked team in their respective domestic league. The hosts will start be starting the match following a fine run of form which sees them remain on a three-game unbeaten streak. They have played out one draw against Kuala Lumpur City before edging out 2 wins in their latest two outings.

Nagoya Grampus on the other hand will head into the game as the second-ranked team on the J-League table with the visitors recording 37 points from 20 domestic league matches in their ongoing campaign. They will be heading into the match brimming with confidence after registering a massive 5-0 win over Mitsubishi Mizushima FC in their latest outing.

JDT vs NGY Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - BG Silveira-da Silva or K. Nagasawa

Vice-Captain -S. Rasid or H. Abe

JDT vs NGY Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - M. Langerak

Defenders – Mauricio, R. Ishida, AN Azlin, Y. Maruyama

Midfielders – H. Abe, L. Velazquez, S. Inagaki, K. Nagasawa

Strikers –S. Rasid, BG Silveira-da Silva

JDT vs NGY Dream11 Prediction

Nagoya Grampus start the match as favourites and are expected to come out all guns blazing against their opponents on Tuesday, However, Johor Darul Ta’zim are no pushovers and will be a tough nut to crack. Given the current form of both teams, we expect the match to end in a draw with Nagoya Grampus and Johor Darul Ta’zim splitting points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Johor Darul Ta’zim 1-1 Nagoya Grampus

