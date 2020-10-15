Jerome Boateng To Be On Trial For Alleged Assault Against Ex-girlfriend: Report

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng is facing a jail sentence of up to five years over allegation of assault on his former partner, Sherin Senler. German publication Bild has reported Jerome Boateng and his counsel has been ordered to attend a trial on December 10 after the district court allowed the case to proceed following the presentation of video evidence.

"The presiding judge has set the date for the main hearing on Thursday, December 10th,'' district court spokesman Klaus-Peter Jüngst told Bild. While the former Manchester City defender is yet to publicly address the allegation, his representatives have stated that the said allegations are "based on unproven accusations by third parties."

Also Read | Jerome Boateng Recounts Pain Of Racist Abuse To Bayern Teammates

Jerome Boateng assault, trial set for December

Jerome Boateng started dating Sherin Senler in 2007. They reportedly endured a very rocket relationship, during which they split multiple times, including a high profile break up one in 2011. The same year pair's twins - Soley and Lamia - were born. The couple reunited in 2013 before getting engaged the following year. Their most recent split happened to be in 2018 after the alleged assault.

Speaking of the assault reports state Boateng allegedly threw a small glass candle holder at Senter while away on a vacation in 2018. The public prosecutor's office No 1 of Munich has reportedly been investigating the incident for two years now. The lawsuit was filed in February 2019. The defender has been accused of causing dangerous bodily harm to Sherin, video evidence of which was presented to the District Court back in March this year. However, the legal process had since slowed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Southgate Backs Maguire After Sending Off In Defeat To Denmark

The trial will begin in December. As mentioned, if found guilty, the 2014 World Cup winner will face a prison sentence of up to five years. However, the general consensus is Boateng will likely evade a prison term in exchange for a non-custodial sentence including a compensatory fine for Senler.

Jerome Boateng, who is out of contract in 2021, joined Bayern Munich in 2011 from Man City. Now in his 10th season with the club, the defender has played over 300 games for the club, scoring eight times in all competitions. This season, the 32-year-old started in Bayern's all three league games so far, including the 8-0 win over Schalke in their first game of the season. Bayern will be facing Duren in DFB Pokal on Thursday night before hosting newly-promoted Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

Inter approached Bayern during the transfer window and proposed a swap deal between Christian Eriksen and Jérôme Boateng. Bayern were not interested in letting Boateng go and rejected the offer [@SkySportNewsHD] pic.twitter.com/Asds0G8KL8 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 12, 2020

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Returns To Italy To Finish Isolating

Also Read | Lukaku Scores 2 As Group Leader Belgium Wins 2-1 In Iceland

(Image Credits: Jerome Boateng Instagram)