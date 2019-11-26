Jesse Lingard Says Players Should Ignore Criticism And Be 'thick Skinned'

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard stated that there are a lot of people on social media platforms saying a lot of bad things but as players, they cannot be affected by it and have to be thick-skinned. Lingard further added that he needs to be indifferent and said that he doesn't read anything online anymore. The English player has often been subject to criticism for his poor form in the past couple of matches and for his clothing line called JLingz.

'Football will always remain my priority'

Talking to a local media outlet, Lingard stated that football will always remain his priority. He also talked about how people thought that he was involved in everything but added that he himself did not pack the clothes and deliver them. The midfielder said that in today's time there are a lot of things going on social media and that it is something one cannot get drawn to as it might affect them mentally.

Lingard said that he neither read papers nor the bad stuff and stated that it is one of the main reasons that make it difficult for young footballers to come up as most of them are attracted to the fairytale world of social media and what different people are commenting about them, forgetting their own talent and worth.

'Common for someone to get criticised while playing for United'

The England International said that he used to read criticism when he first started playing for the first team at the Theatre of dreams and added that he now realised that it was a complete waste of time and effort. He also said that someone can hate you or love you and that is something one needs to get on with and play in front of a crowd of 70,000 people every week.

Lingard stated that Manchester United is the biggest club in the world so it a very common for someone to get criticised when they don't perform in a game. He also said that he loved football, loved training along with the boys and everything about the game.

The 26-year-old midfielder made his senior team debut in August 2014 and has made 183 appearances and has bagged 29 goals for the Red Devils.

(With inputs from agencies)