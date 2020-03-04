The Debate
Jose Mourinho Adamant Tottenham Will ‘fight For The Dream’ Of Winning FA Cup

Football News

Jose Mourinho revealed that his Tottenham Hotspur squad will give their all in order to achieve their dream of winning the FA Cup this season.

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho-led Tottenham Hotspur have been stuck in a rut since the last few weeks. Injuries to star forwards Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son have ended a series of positive results since the appointment of Jose Mourinho last year. Tottenham are on a three-match winless streak with back-to-back losses to Chelsea, RB Leipzig and Wolves. Spurs will host Norwich City in the fifth round of the ongoing FA Cup on Wednesday night. 

Victor Vanyama departs Tottenham Hotspur for MLS franchise Montreal Impact

Jose Mourinho claims Spurs will give their all to achieve 'FA Cup dream'

Ahead of the Tottenham vs Norwich City match, head coach Jose Mourinho has talked up his players' ambitions of going all the way in the FA Cup competition this season. Speaking to the press ahead of Wednesday night's FA Cup game, Jose Mourinho was quoted as saying, "My focus is long term focus. That's with the long term focus, everything is the same for me. I want to win a trophy with Tottenham. That doesn't change for me. This season, the circumstances are not easy. The fact that I couldn't play the Carabao Cup gave me one less chance to win a trophy. Twelve points behind fourth and 30 points behind first obviously made that impossible too. So, I think all the 15 teams have a dream to fight for. It doesn't matter Kane, Lloris, Sissoko or Sonny or whoever, it doesn't matter. Until we are out of the competition, we are going to fight for the dream."

Tottenham offer injury update on key players ahead of FA Cup tie

